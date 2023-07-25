Socket Mobile Announces Q2 2023 Results Release Date and Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results at the close of the market on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Management will also host a conference call to discuss these results that will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time).

What:



Socket Mobile Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call



When:



Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time)



Dial in:



To access the live conference call, dial (800) 237-1091 toll free from within the U.S. or (848) 488-9280 (toll).

Transcript: A transcript will be posted on company's website within a few days of the call.

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on LinkedIn, Twitter, and keep up with our latest News and Updates.

Socket Investor Contact:

Lynn Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

510-933-3016

[email protected]

