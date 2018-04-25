Socket Mobile Delivers SocketScan®

The SocketScan Series is versatile in terms of scanning requirements and colors, providing businesses with options to individualize and personalize their solutions in today's fast moving and colorful world.

SocketScan is the next advancement in the Companion Scanning Market. The SocketScan S700 (linear imager - $229 MSRP), S730 (laser - $329 MSRP) and S740 (2D imager - $329 MSRP) scanners include intuitive lights for clear notifications during operation, comfortable ergonomics for all day use, and longer-lasting batteries to cover two entire work shifts or more. It is compatible with all major operating systems, as well as the 750+ applications developed by partners leveraging the Socket Mobile SDK, enabling current customers to transition without any upgrades or changes to their current applications.

"The SocketScan series provides our customers with the dependable ease of use they love about our products, providing additional features such as a more intuitive interface and standard AA rechargeable batteries, in a familiar but improved look. SocketScan is the result of our ongoing efforts to provide quality, colorful scanners that just work," said Kevin Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The SocketScan S740 is a very affordable and effective, universal scanner, able to fulfill the demands of 1D and 2D barcode scanning, which provide both performance and future-proofing for customers on a tighter budget. (Learn more about the S740: https://www.socketmobile.com/products/700-series/socketscan/s740)

"Socket Mobile recognized the need for an all-in-one universal scanner at an affordable price, breaking the current norm that 2D solutions are often twice the cost of basic 1D scanners. The S740 breaks that model and is the affordable, universal 2D/1D scanner option available in the market," said James Lopez, Vice President of Marketing.

