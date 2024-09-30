Socket Mobile Expands XtremeScan Family, Now Compatible with iPhone 16

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its XtremeScan family of industrial barcode scanners with the launch of three new XtremeScan Mag products: XS640, XS630, and XG630. These innovative BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) scanners are designed to meet the needs of modern mobile workforces, offering seamless integration with iPhone 16 and all other mobile devices while delivering high-performance barcode scanning in demanding environments.

"We developed our XtremeScan family to address the growing demand for industrial-grade mobile solutions that combine versatility and durability," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "With our new BYOD options, workers can easily transition between barcode scanning and other tasks without the need for separate devices, all while ensuring accurate and efficient data capture in the field. The addition of the XS630, XG630, and XS640 gives our customers the flexibility to choose the BYOD solution that best suits their specific needs, allowing for easy integration into their existing workflow. And now with full compatibility with iPhone 16, our customers can confidently stay up to date with Apple's latest technology while enjoying the reliability and performance of our industrial scanners."

Following the launch of the XtremeScan Mag XG640, Socket Mobile's first BYOD scanner launched earlier this year, the new products provide more form factors and scanning options to suit a variety of industries. The XS640 offers fast 1D/2D barcode scanning, while the XS630 and XG630 provide precise 1D laser scanning, delivering superior performance in environments where 1D barcodes are often damaged, worn, or difficult to read.

In addition to the new product launches, Socket Mobile is pleased to announce that the entire XtremeScan line is now compatible with Apple's latest iPhone 16. This allows users to leverage Apple's latest cutting-edge technology while benefiting from the durability and high-performance scanning capabilities of XtremeScan barcode scanners. By combining the advanced features of the iPhone 16 with the reliability of XtremeScan data readers, users can maintain high efficiency in demanding industries such as delivery, logistics, manufacturing, construction, and more.

Each BYOD scanner in the XtremeScan family features a secure magnetic attachment system, allowing workers to easily attach and detach their personal phones or tablets throughout the day. This flexible design enables users to switch between tasks—such as navigation, communication, or taking photos—while still having access to reliable, high-performance barcode scanning as needed. The rugged durability of the XtremeScan family ensures these devices withstand the toughest conditions, making them ideal for delivery, logistics, and inventory operations.

Application developers who wish to integrate the XtremeScan Mag XG630, XS640, and XS630 can do so through Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. For app developers who have already integrated CaptureSDK, the new products are already natively supported.

The XG630, XS640, and XS630 are available for Pre-Order now through the Socket Mobile Website with MSRP's of $899, $799, and $699, respectively. App developers can request early samples here.

Media Contact:

David Holmes

[email protected]

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.