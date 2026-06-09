Socket Mobile Introduces an Always-Ready Cordless Scanning Solution for Shopify

S721 Bluetooth LE Scanner and Magic Dock deliver fast, reliable cordless

scanning for shared retail workstations

FREMONT, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced a new cordless scanning solution for Shopify POS Hub that combines the Socket Mobile S721 barcode scanner with the new Magic Dock charging and connectivity station.

Designed for retail checkout counters, healthcare stations, hospitality front desks, and warehouse receiving environments, the solution delivers a simple, always-ready scanning experience while maintaining the flexibility and mobility benefits of cordless barcode scanning.

Socket Mobile developed the S721 and Magic Dock in response to customer feedback from retailers seeking a more consistent cordless scanning experience in shared workstation environments. In many workplaces, scanners are frequently moved between employees, misplaced between shifts, or left uncharged when they are needed most. Staff can lose valuable time searching for an available scanner, waiting for a device to charge, or reconnecting equipment before work can begin. The S721 and Magic Dock were designed to help provide a more consistent cordless scanning experience regardless of usage patterns, while preserving the convenience and flexibility of cordless scanning.

"We've been listening to our customers," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Retailers want cordless scanning to feel simple, stable, and always ready at the checkout counter. Whether scanners are being used continuously throughout the day or after periods of inactivity, staff expect them to be ready the moment they pick them up. The combination of the S721 and Magic Dock addresses that need. The scanner stays responsive throughout the day, while Magic Dock gives each workstation a permanent, charged home for the scanner. Together, they create an always-ready scanning experience that is easy to deploy and simple for staff to use."

The S721 combines fast, responsive connectivity with professional-grade barcode scanning performance. Paired with Magic Dock, it creates a dedicated workstation scanning solution where scanners remain charged, connected, and ready for use throughout the workday. A simple scan-to-connect process pairs the scanner to the dock, allowing employees to quickly begin scanning without repeated setup or pairing steps.

Magic Dock is designed to work with Shopify, Square, Lightspeed, Loyverse, and other point-of-sale applications, helping retailers standardize cordless scanning across fixed checkout environments while maintaining the convenience of cordless barcode scanners. Any staff member can pick up the scanner and begin scanning with minimal setup or interruption, making the solution well suited for shared retail environments and multi-shift operations.

For merchants operating pop-up locations, mobile point-of-sale environments, or temporary workstations, the S721 can also be used independently without the dock, connecting directly to compatible devices through Bluetooth LE. This allows businesses to deploy the same scanner across both fixed and mobile workflows. The solution supports both standard keyboard-style input for immediate compatibility and enhanced data capture for applications built with Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK 2.1.

Deployment Confidence Program

To support businesses transitioning to new cordless scanning deployments, Socket Mobile will offer a limited-time satisfaction guarantee for S721 plus Magic Dock customers. Businesses that are not satisfied with their deployment experience may return the product within 60 days for a full refund, excluding shipping costs.

Socket Mobile will also offer a $50 trade-in incentive program to help businesses transition from existing scanner configurations to the new S721 and Magic Dock solution.

Availability

The S721 and Magic Dock solution is available now with an MSRP of $219.

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.