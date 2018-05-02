Socket Mobile Introduces Capture SDK

Built to support modern programming languages and development environments, Capture is easy to install and update with popular SDK distribution systems, including CocoaPods and Maven. Improved architecture greatly reduces coding work for developers using Android, while migration from the old ScanAPI is made simple with iOS. Existing developers can start using the Capture SDK immediately. Sample Apps are available to anyone on Github.com/socketmobile. Capture SDK is fully accessible to all registered developers on Socket Mobile's website: https://www.socketmobile.com/developer/welcome.

The Socket Mobile Capture SDK allows mobile app developers to seamlessly integrate Socket Mobile data capture devices into their workflow, improving end user experiences and productivity. It is an essential part of the products Socket Mobile offers. The SDK has been powering thousands of mobile apps, helping improve productivity across wide-ranging industries.

"The Capture SDK is designed to ease the connection management of Bluetooth. The ability to support high level frameworks such as Cordova, Xamarin, and React have been primary drivers in designing of the Capture SDK. We were excited to already see developers publishing independent connectors for Capture SDK during our beta testing." – Len Ott, CTO/VP Engineering of Socket Mobile

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook and Twitter @socketmobile and subscribe to SocketTalk the company's official blog.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-introduces-capture-sdk-300640549.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile

Related Links

http://www.socketmobile.com

