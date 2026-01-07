Socket Mobile Introduces New DuraScan Terminal Line for the iPhone 16e

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced the launch of its new DuraScan Terminal line, featuring two sleek and highly portable scanning devices optimized for the Apple® iPhone® 16e: the DT841 and DT862. These all-new terminals deliver professional-grade scanning performance in a slim, pocketable form factor designed for workers who rely on mobility, durability, and reliability in fast-moving, on-the-go work environments.

Built for modern mobile workers, the DuraScan Terminal lineup pairs the iPhone 16e with ruggedized handheld housings that provide 1D/2D barcode scanning, protective cushioning against drops and daily wear, unrestricted camera access, and full USB-C charging support without removing the phone from its case. Each model is engineered to give field teams the speed, accuracy, and connectivity they need to capture critical information anywhere, anytime.

The DuraScan DT841 offers high-performance standard-range scanning with a range of up to 20 inches. Its slim, lightweight profile and reliable Bluetooth® Low Energy connectivity make it ideal for workflows such as delivery verification, asset tracking, ticket scanning, inventory spot checks, retail point of sale, and other app-driven mobile solutions.

The DuraScan DT862 introduces mid-range scanning capabilities of up to 14 feet in the same sleek, portable form factor. This model is designed for mobile professionals supporting travel and hospitality operations, field service tasks, and on-site customer support, where fast, accurate data capture is essential.

Both terminals feature rubberized protective housing, all-day battery performance, and ergonomics suited for continuous handheld use. They enable workers to move freely between locations while maintaining the speed and dependability of enterprise-grade scanning.

"The DuraScan Terminal line reflects our vision for the future of mobile data capture," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "Customers told us they wanted tools that were lighter, slimmer, and easier to carry throughout the day without compromising the speed and reliability they expect from Socket Mobile. With the DT841 and DT862, we are giving mobile professionals a powerful handheld solution that works seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem they already trust. These devices provide enterprise-level scanning wrapped in a sleek, portable design that supports the real work happening beyond facility walls. We see this launch as the foundation for continued innovation that will keep advancing what mobile teams can achieve."

The DuraScan Terminal models feature durable housings engineered to withstand drops, tumbles, and daily physical demands. Workers can maintain visibility and usability thanks to unobstructed access to the iPhone 16e's full touchscreen and camera system. Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) ensures fast, stable connectivity to mobile applications while reducing power consumption, and the terminals support full-shift operation through high-capacity batteries built for demanding mobile schedules.

Like all Socket Mobile data capture devices, the DuraScan Terminal series is fully compatible with the latest version of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. Over a thousand business applications already support CaptureSDK, enabling plug-and-play data capture within their operations. Developers who integrate CaptureSDK gain consistent, high-performance scanning across all Socket Mobile products while giving their users the flexibility to choose the device that best suits their needs.

The DuraScan DT841 and DuraScan DT862 are available now on the Socket Mobile website and through authorized distribution partners beginning in late Q1 2026.

