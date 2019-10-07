Socket Mobile Launches DuraSled for iPhone X and iPhone 11

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity launches a new family of scanning sleds - DuraSled™ for the iPhone X and 11. The DuraSled series supports all the latest iPhones and the iPod Touch.

As more companies use iPhone applications to run their businesses, there is a greater need for a single-handed solution that combines both the iPhone and an enterprise-grade scanner. The DuraSled is that solution; it protects the phones from tumbles and provides a robust charging solution for all environments. The DuraSled is easy-to-use and ideal for delivery services, stock counting, ticketing and other application-driven mobile solutions.

"The challenge in today's fast-moving world is to deploy mobile solutions that provide a return on investment, especially when mobile phones are constantly changing, and competitive pressures require options that support BYOD (bring your own device) policies for seasonal or temporary workers. The DuraSled family has been designed in a modular way, so users can meet these ever-changing requirements," says Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

The DuraSled's core elements remain constant, enabling seamless transitions to the ever-changing iPhone models, using the same application and same DuraSled charging infrastructure. DuraSled already supports the iPod touch, iPhone 6, 7, 8 and iPhone X series, and will support the entire iPhone 11 series by Q4.

With DuraSleds available for all iPhone models, replacement options are reduced to a fraction of the cost of an entire scanning sled replacement. The core components don't change when switching to a new iPhone model, enabling users to maintain their mobile deployment investments for a relevant number of years.

DuraSleds are currently available for purchase on Socket Mobile's online store and will be available via numerous online resellers, such as Amazon, in the coming weeks.

Learn more about the DuraSled.

DS800 - Sled and Linear Scanner: Scans 1D barcodes on mobile devices or paper

DS840 - Sled and Universal Scanner: Scans 1D and 2D barcodes from mobile devices or paper

DS860 - Sled and Specialty Scanner: Scans 1D, 2D, DotCode, passports and travel identification

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com . Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook and Twitter @socketmobile and subscribe to SocketTalk the company's official blog.

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

