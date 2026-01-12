Socket Mobile Launches SocketScan S721, a $199 Next-Generation Bluetooth Scanner for Square iOS Applications

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions, today announced the launch of the SocketScan S721, a next-generation handheld Bluetooth® barcode scanner engineered to deliver reliable, high-performance scanning for businesses using Square's iOS applications and other leading mobile point-of-sale platforms. Expected to supersede the SocketScan S720 as the company's primary handheld scanner for point-of-sale environments, the S721 provides improved wireless technology, longer battery life, and enhanced scanning performance at a lower cost.

Built for application-driven businesses, the S721 incorporates Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) technology to provide faster pairing, more reliable connections, and reduced power consumption throughout the workday. The scanner maintains the same compact, comfortable handheld design users trust, while delivering meaningful internal enhancements that support consistent, dependable scanning in busy retail and service settings where speed, stability, and ease of use are essential.

The SocketScan S721 works seamlessly with applications that support the latest versions of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK, including Square's iOS applications such as Square Point of Sale, Square Retail, Square Restaurants, and Square Appointments running version 6.86 or later. The scanner is also compatible with other leading point-of-sale and business applications, including Loyverse and SumUp. The complete solution includes a dedicated charging dock, enabling convenient charging at retail counters, service desks, and mobile workstations.

"With the SocketScan S721, we are delivering a high-performance scanning solution that Square iOS users can adopt confidently at a significantly lower cost," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "By building on the proven success of our S720 platform and introducing more efficient wireless technology and longer battery life, we are giving end users an upgraded, reliable tool that fits naturally into the mobile applications they already rely on. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to improving experiences for both our application partners and the businesses they serve by providing data capture solutions that are easy to use, dependable in daily operations, and accessible to a wide range of users."

Designed to handle real-world barcode challenges, the SocketScan S721 delivers enhanced scanning performance across a wide range of barcode types and conditions. The scanner is well suited for retail point of sale, inventory management, asset tracking, ticketing, and other mobile data capture applications. Its lightweight design supports comfortable, continuous handheld use, while upgraded internal components help minimize downtime and maintain consistent performance throughout the day.

Like all Socket Mobile data capture devices, the SocketScan S721 is fully compatible with applications that support the latest version of Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK. The latest CaptureSDK enables plug-and-play data capture across Socket Mobile's product lineup, allowing developers to deliver consistent, high-performance scanning while giving their users the flexibility to choose the Socket Mobile device that best fits their needs.

The SocketScan S721 is available for preorder now through the Socket Mobile website and will begin shipping in late January, with free worldwide shipping offered for all orders placed before Feb 28th, 2026.

