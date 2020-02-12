Socket Mobile Reports 2019 Full Year Revenue up 17% - Profitable Fourth Quarter and Year

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenue for 2019 was $19.3 million, an increase of 17 percent versus 2018 revenue of $16.5 million. Gross margins in 2019 were $10.1 million, or 52.5 percent of revenue, up from $8.5 million, or 51.4 percent of revenue in 2018. Operating expenses were $9.5 million for 2019 and $9.0 million in 2018. Operating results in 2019 were a net income before tax of $0.5 million compared to a net loss before tax of $0.7 million in 2018. The Company's net income in 2019 was $0.3 million or $0.05 per share compared to a net loss of $0.6 million or $0.09 per share in 2018.

The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2019 included cash of $1.0 million compared to cash of $1.1 million at December 31, 2018. The current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 1.38 at December 31, 2019 compared to a current ratio of 1.32 at December 31, 2018. Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019 was $13.2 million compared to shareholders' equity at December 31, 2018 of $12.4 million.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.6 million, with gross margins of 53.1 percent, operating expenses of $2.2 million, and net income before income taxes of $0.2 million. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $4.1 million with gross margins of 50.3%, operating expenses of $2.2 million and net loss before income taxes of $0.2 million. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.1 million or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.2 million or $0.03 per share.

Kevin Mills, president and chief executive officer, commented, "2019 was the turnaround year we expected in which we returned to profitable growth. Our SocketScan barcode scanner products are well received and were the foundation of our growth. Our revenue grew year over year at 17 percent. We improved our gross margins and kept the operating expenses under control, enabling us to return to profitability.

"In 2019 we maintained an active product development program to ensure that we achieve continued growth. We expanded our product line with a new family of products; DuraSled for the iPhone models 6,7,8, X and 11. The DuraSled combines the iPhone and a scanner to make a single-handed solution. The DuraSled both protects the phones from impact damage and provides a robust charging solution for all environments. We also redesigned and retooled our entire DuraScan family of products to better serve the market.

"We completed the development of S550, our NFC compatible Contactless Membership Card Reader/Writer and the units are currently available for the developers. The S550 will enable us to expand our business into the emerging market for tap-and-go solutions that have traditionally been limited to payment solutions, like Apple Pay, but can now be used for ticketing, access and identification applications.

"Our growth continues to be driven by the deployment of mobile applications integrated with our barcode scanning capabilities. In 2019, we updated our Capture SDK for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 compatibility and maintained a track record of 100% compatibility with all iOS versions. Capture SDK for both Android and Windows are also available and fully compatible with the latest version. Our Capture SDK supports all our devices. We will continue promoting our Capture SDK with the use of developer tools and provide responsive support to our growing developer community as needed.

"Our primary goals for 2020 are to continue revenue growth and profitability," Mills concluded.

Conference Call

Management of Socket Mobile will hold a conference call and web cast today at 2 P.M. Pacific (5 P.M. Eastern) to discuss the quarterly results and outlook for the future. The dial-in number to access the call is (888) 424-8151 passcode 7857 219. From international locations, obtain the local dial-in number through your web browser at http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UOfVwMzQqfCBsO. A live and replay audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/2187248-1/610568111C0939452F424DA04B495C82.

– Financial tables to follow –

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

Year ended

Dec 31, Three Months ended

Dec 31,

(Unaudited)

2019 2018* (Unaudited)

2019 2018* Revenue $ 19,253 $ 16,454 $ 4,584 $ 4,144 Cost of revenue 9,152 7,998 2,149 2,061 Gross profit 10,101 8,456 2,435 2,083 Gross profit percent 52.5% 51.4% 53.1% 50.3% Research and development 3,894 3,640 987 892 Sales and marketing 3,015 2,982 703 771 General and administrative 2,585 2,420 533 546 Total operating expenses 9,494 9,042 2,223 2,209 Interest income (expense), net (101) (129) (17) (29) Net income (loss) before income taxes 506 (715) 195 (155) Income tax expense (benefit) 219 (144) 134 8 Net income (loss) $ 287 $ (571) $ 61 $ (163) Net income (loss) per share:







Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.09) $ 0.01 $ (0.03) Fully Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.09) $ 0.01 $ (0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic 5,985 6,095 5,998 5,883 Fully Diluted 6,208 6,095 6,156 5,883

*Derived from audited financial statements.

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands)

December 31,

(Unaudited)

2019 2018* Cash $ 959 $ 1,085 Accounts receivable 2,837 2,367 Inventories 3,179 2,272 Deferred costs on shipments to distributors 234 165 Other current assets 312 308 Property and equipment, net 864 689 Goodwill 4,427 4,427 Deferred tax assets 5,507 5,781 Operating leases capitalized 937 1,266 Other assets 202 237 Total Assets $ 19,458 $ 18,597 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,651 $ 2,046 Bank line of credit 1,413 1,317 Term loan 333 833 Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors 611 397 Deferred service revenue 74 65 Operating lease liabilities 1,134 1,511 Other liabilities 8 23 Total liabilities $ 6,224 $ 6,192 Common stock 61,073 60,530 Accumulated deficit (47,839) (48,125) Total stockholder equity $ 13,234 $ 12,405 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,458 $ 18,597

*Derived from audited financial statements.

