Socket Mobile Selects Nadel Phelan, Inc. as Agency of Record

NEWARK, Calif. ­, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) today announced its partnership with B2B tech public relations and digital marketing agency, Nadel Phelan, Inc. Socket Mobile is a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions including handheld Bluetooth barcode scanners.

Nadel Phelan's 25+ years of experience working with publicly traded companies and global tech brands has established the agency as an expert in the industry and will be the foundation for a successful partnership with Socket Mobile. The high-tech B2B technology public relations agency offers an array of services for its clients including SEO, content marketing, website optimization, social media and public relations.

Kevin Mills, president and CEO, Socket Mobile, said: "We are looking to significantly expand brand awareness of Socket Mobile as part of our multi-year growth strategy and selected Nadel Phelan as our public relations partner because of their strategic and creative ideas and proven track record in the space. We are excited to partner with this dedicated and experienced integrated communications team to help our customers solve their stock counting and barcode inventory management issues, as well as drive broader visibility in the market."

Cara Sloman, executive vice president, Nadel Phelan, Inc., said: "Breakthroughs in data capture technology with iPhone and iPad applications, contactless smart cards and NFC applications are transforming how businesses across the world manage inventory, employees, customer relationships, online sales and integrations today. We are thrilled to partner with Socket Mobile, particularly during this period of explosive growth and opportunity in the market."

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's wireless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook , Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

About Nadel Phelan, Inc.

Nadel Phelan, Inc. specializes in comprehensive B2B tech PR and digital marketing for a roster of clients ranging from venerable industry giants to innovative startups. By combining high-level industry knowledge with in-depth technology experience, Nadel Phelan provides its clients with the strategic and tactical services necessary to establish and maintain global marketplace awareness essential in obtaining and preserving a competitive edge. Nadel Phelan is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information please visit http://www.nadelphelan.com or call 831-439-5570. Follow Nadel Phelan on Twitter or LinkedIn and on its blog.

