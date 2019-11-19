Socket Mobile Updates Capture SDK for iOS 13 Compatibility

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc's Capture SDK announced full compatibility with iOS 13 and iPad OS today. Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) is a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity. The Capture SDK is used by application developers like Shopify, Square and others to seamlessly integrate wireless barcode scanning into iOS-based applications.

Socket Mobile's ever-changing mobile environment brings many benefits to business owners who use iOS devices in their processes. These businesses require stability and compatibility with their existing devices. Socket Mobile continues to update its tools to ensure that all existing and new products continue to work flawlessly with their intended applications.

The company upgraded Capture SDK about 18 months ago, to maintain a track record of 100% compatibility on all iOS versions. The Socket Mobile Capture SDK also provides support for Socket Mobile's range of NFC products, which Apple expanded beyond Apple Pay with the release of iOS 13.

In conjunction with its application partners, Socket Mobile has deployed several hundred thousand devices, which are actively working in businesses across the world. Socket Mobile's Capture SDK enables Apple, Android and Windows application developers to easily incorporate mobile data collection solutions into their app. The combined solution makes data entry more reliable, accurate and controlled, eliminating user errors and enabling a high level of overall system efficiency.

Socket Mobile supports a compelling portfolio of third-party enterprise solutions, with more than 800 business applications published in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It is available for download at developers.socketmobile.com. Sample applications for iOS are posted on GitHub at https://github.com/socketmobile, including StockCount, AgeVerifier and SingleEntry.

Long Pan, senior software product manager, Socket Mobile, said: "We are dedicated to ensuring all our devices –both legacy and current– which are supported by our Capture SDK work seamlessly with latest platform upgrades. With many new features and performance improvements in iOS 13, now is the right time for our developer partners to upgrade their apps and migrate to Capture SDK. This will ensure all Socket Mobile Bluetooth scanners, regardless of age, will continue to work with users' applications. The Capture SDK also provides NFC support, which Apple has enabled for developers in iOS 13. Capture SDK's support for our D600 RFID reader/writer and upcoming S550 Token Exchange provides a unique solution the market has been waiting for."

