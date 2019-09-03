Socket Mobile's New S760 Barcode Scanner Adds DotCode and Age Verification Support

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, announced today that it is expanding its SocketScan® 700 Series to include the S760 - a multi-use barcode scanner that includes scanning DotCode and most international travel IDs and passports.

The S760 is the first Socket Mobile scanner that supports DotCode barcodes. In addition, it reads most travel identification documents, such as passport, international travel IDs, drivers' licenses and 1D and 2D barcodes. The S760 was designed to support the many POS outlets that require electronic age verification, such as cannabis shops and retailers selling tobacco.

DotCode is a barcode symbology which encodes serial identifiers at the unit level, which enables tracking and tracing of high-value goods, high-volume manufactured products and regulated items. DotCode is a low error form of code that helps deter theft and avoid corrupted labels. It can be read quickly with real-time data, include data such as expiration dates and lot/serial numbers.

The S760 is also ideal for shops that offer duty-free purchases that need to scan a passport as part of the transaction. This is a requirement in many countries and one that is actively being deployed in Japan in time for the 2020 Olympic games.

"The S760 is designed to minimize the equipment needed during the checkout process. The S760 barcode scanner will scan the UPC on merchandise, scan the OCR alphanumeric information on passports and IDs, and keep merchants in compliance by scanning the latest DotCode," said Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

The S760 barcode scanner is available in multiple colors from Socket Mobile's on-line store for $476.00. It can also be purchased via Socket Mobile's world-wide distributor network. Optional versions with charging docks and charging stands are also available.

About Socket Mobile:

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook and Twitter @socketmobile and subscribe to SocketTalk the company's official blog.

