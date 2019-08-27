SocketLabs High-Volume Email Delivery Solution Now Live on SAP® App Center

SAP® PartnerEdge® Build partner provides smooth and highly scalable email delivery performance to businesses that use SAP solutions worldwide with integration to SAP Marketing Cloud

ASTON, PA, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SocketLabs today announced that its industry-leading email delivery platform offered in both cloud and on-premise deployment models is now available on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The SocketLabs platform integrates with SAP Marketing Cloud and delivers a comprehensive solution that improves the way users create, send and track high-volume email to customers – uniquely addressing challenges with email delivery, performance, scalability and security. The SAP® PartnerEdge® partnership will allow both entities to continue to expand and develop their unique offerings in the marketplace.

"Becoming an SAP PartnerEdge Build partner has enabled SocketLabs to deliver our cutting-edge technology on a truly global scale," said Keith Hontz, Chief Revenue Officer at SocketLabs. "Our world-class email delivery platform sets us apart in terms of its ease of integration and scalability, and we're looking forward to aligning with SAP Marketing Cloud prospects and businesses that use SAP solutions who are currently experiencing challenges with email delivery," he added. Hontz recently joined SocketLabs from SAP America where he served as Global Vice President in numerous roles across consulting, presales, product management, sales and sales leadership for over two decades with focus on SAP's Customer Experience business.

SocketLabs email delivery platform puts businesses that use SAP solutions and systems integrators at ease when it comes to streamlining the high-volume business email communication requirements of their SAP Marketing Cloud implementation. Benefits of the user-friendly SocketLabs email delivery platform include:

Integration with SAP Marketing Cloud

Highly stable, secure cloud-based and on-premise platforms

Easy-to-use performance tracking

98% customer support satisfaction

The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,900 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business. SAP App Center customers can buy solutions directly from partners and centrally manage purchases, billing and vendor communications. Those interested in learning more about SocketLabs Email Service For SAP Marketing Cloud can visit SAP App Center to take a tour or watch a demo of the solution and/or request a free trial.

As a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program, SocketLabs is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

Building on news of the SAP PartnerEdge partnership, SocketLabs plans to exhibit its offerings at several SAP sponsored events in the coming year, such as SAP CX Live London, Dubai and Munich, in order to promote this exciting global partnership with SAP.

Learn more about SocketLabs' integration with SAP Marketing Cloud by visiting the company's website.

About SocketLabs

SocketLabs is a B2B technology firm that provides flexible SaaS and on-premises solutions for solving a variety of complex email delivery challenges for both transactional and marketing messages. We are a pioneer in the Email Service Provider (ESP) market with a decade-long track record of excellence. Our unique, proprietary mail transfer agent (MTA) technology is trusted by clients around the globe who invigorate their SaaS platforms, mobile apps, and custom applications by "plugging in" to an unmatched email experience. Our founders have been creating cutting-edge email solutions for over 20 years and have built a customer support organization that considers "responsiveness and satisfaction" as our key performance objectives.

