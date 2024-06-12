Socks Market size is set to grow by USD 16.44 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for specialized socks products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global socks market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. Rising demand for specialized socks products is driving market growth, with a trend towards launch of socks that track the temperature, movement, and location of infants. However, rising demand for synthetic or manmade fibers due to low prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Drew Brady and Co Ltd., Drymax Technologies Inc., FALKE KGaA, Glen Clyde Co., Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Implus Footcare LLC, Jockey International Inc., John Smedley Ltd., Nike Inc., OEJBRO ENGROS AB, Pantherella International Group Ltd., Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., Swedish Socks AB, Thorlos, and Under Armour Inc..

Socks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 16445.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries China, Turkey, US, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Drew Brady and Co Ltd., Drymax Technologies Inc., FALKE KGaA, Glen Clyde Co., Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Implus Footcare LLC, Jockey International Inc., John Smedley Ltd., Nike Inc., OEJBRO ENGROS AB, Pantherella International Group Ltd., Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., Swedish Socks AB, Thorlos, and Under Armour Inc.

Market Driver

Millennial parents are turning to smart technology for their babies, transforming nurseries into connected data centers. This generation, accustomed to tracking fitness and work habits with apps and wearables, now monitors their children's health through connected products. Smart baby technology offers feedback from feeding bottles, pacifiers, cribs, prams, and clothes. Some products ease new parent stress, while others automate tasks, shifting intuition-based parenting to automated processes. This trend will significantly contribute to the growth of the market focused on smart technology for babies.

The socks market is currently experiencing significant growth, with brands and suppliers focusing on various trends. Socks are now available in a wide range of materials such as cotton, polyester, and wool. Brands are introducing new technologies like compression socks for health and slippers for comfort. Socks come in various colors, designs, and patterns to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Socks are also being marketed as fashion accessories, with brands collaborating with celebrities and influencers. Socks are being produced in large quantities using modern production techniques to keep up with the increasing demand. Socks are also being sold through various channels, including online marketplaces and physical stores. Overall, the socks market is an exciting space to watch, with constant innovation and consumer demand driving growth.

Market Challenges

• Synthetic fibers have gained significant market share in the sock industry due to their superior properties. These fibers offer high strength, low absorption rate, and durability, resulting in long-lasting socks. The low absorption capacity allows synthetic fiber socks to dry quickly after washing. Additionally, synthetic fibers provide a cost-effective alternative to natural fibers, such as cotton, silk, and wool, which have become expensive in their pure forms. Many synthetic fabrics mimic natural fabrics, like wool and silk, offering similar benefits at a lower cost.

• The socks market faces several challenges in today's consumer landscape. Durability is a key concern, with customers seeking long-lasting socks that can withstand regular use. Comfort is another challenge, as consumers expect socks that fit well and provide adequate cushioning.

• Brands must also address the issue of color fading, ensuring that socks retain their vibrant hues after multiple washes. Additionally, sustainability is becoming increasingly important, with many consumers preferring eco-friendly materials and production methods. Craftsmanship and design are also critical factors, as consumers look for unique and stylish socks that express their personalities. Overall, the socks market requires innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs and preferences of modern consumers.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Plain knitted

2.2 Rib knitted

2.3 Terry knitted Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The socks market experiences consistent demand due to its essential nature and seasonal variations. Annual sales peak during colder months, while summer brings focus on casual, breathable options. Major players include Hue, Smartwool, and Fruit of the Loom, offering various styles and materials to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Competition remains strong, necessitating continuous product innovation and pricing strategies to maintain market share.

Research Analysis

The socks market encompasses a wide range of products, including cotton, wool, and synthetic fibers. An assortment of sock styles caters to various consumer needs, such as ankle socks, crew socks, knee-high socks, compression socks, athletic performance socks, and diabetic socks. The socks industry is influenced by several factors, including climate change, pollution, and the increasing number of white-collar professionals and smartphone users.

Advanced materials and technologies, like Podolite, are being integrated into sock production to enhance athletic performance and address foot disorders. The market serves a diverse consumer base, including sports players, athletes, and diabetic patients, who rely on socks for comfort, support, and health benefits. Doctors and researchers continue to explore the potential of socks in addressing foot disorders and improving athletic performance through numerous research papers.

Market Research Overview

The socks market encompasses a wide range of hosiery products, including cotton, wool, synthetic, and other types. These socks are designed for various uses, such as athletic, casual, formal, and therapeutic purposes. The production process involves the use of advanced technologies and materials to create comfortable, durable, and stylish socks. The market is driven by factors like increasing consumer awareness, changing fashion trends, and the growing health consciousness of consumers.

Socks are available in various sizes, colors, and designs to cater to diverse customer preferences. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly socks made from organic materials. The segment for performance socks, including those for running, hiking, and other sports, is also expected to witness robust growth. Overall, the socks market offers numerous opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers to innovate and cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Plain Knitted



Rib Knitted



Terry Knitted

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

