SoClean® Expands Its Portfolio, Introducing Two New Household Products For Killing Viruses And Bacteria

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoClean Inc., the innovative device company, has announced the launch of two new products, the first in a series of consumer items the company plans to release this year. The SoClean Air Purifier eliminates up to 99.9999% of airborne viruses, bacteria and allergens, providing next-generation air purification that far surpasses HEPA standards. The SoClean Device Disinfector kills up to 99.9%* of bacteria and viruses on high-touch everyday items, such as smartphones and key fobs.

"As a company grounded in innovation, we are always looking for new ways to expand our presence within the health technology industry and offer meaningful and relevant products to consumers," SoClean CEO Robert Wilkins said. "By leveraging SoClean's proprietary technology, we're offering two new devices that will provide hands-free solutions that kill viruses and bacteria in the air and on high-touch everyday items."

Since 2012, SoClean has focused on perfecting its highly successful device for maintaining sleep equipment, the SoClean 2. Now the company will extend the brand into new areas of the household, which will include air and high-touch everyday items. The Air Purifier and Device Disinfector are just the beginning of SoClean's brand expansion that will continue into 2021 and beyond with a variety of new products. With the Air Purifier, SoClean is making it easy to breathe clean, fresh air at home, while the Device Disinfector will make it simple to develop a daily routine for keeping high-touch household items fresh and ready for use.

"Our goal is to empower consumers to take charge of disinfecting their homes," Wilkins said. "We are confident these new products can be a value-add to millions of people looking for efficient and simple ways to rid viruses and bacteria from their homes."

The SoClean Air Purifier will retail for $599 and is available now. For more information about the next generation of air purification, visit https://www.soclean.com/air .

The SoClean Device Disinfector will retail for $299 and is available for preorder. For more information about this revolutionary cleaning product, visit https://www.soclean.com/device .

About SoClean

SoClean Inc. is the Smart Disinfection Company. SoClean's portfolio of superior products are scientifically designed to deliver the greatest effectiveness for cleaning and disinfecting home health devices and personal items. SoClean provides high-quality, aesthetically designed, and affordable products to keep customers and their families safe and free from the spread of unwanted germs. So Smart, So Effective, SoClean. For more information, visit http://www.soclean.com .

*See SoClean.com/device for performance testing

