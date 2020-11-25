SoClean Ranked 134 On Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 for North America

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. , Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoClean Inc., the smart health technology company, has been included on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 list. Created to recognize the passion and dedication it takes to be an industry disruptor, SoClean ranks at 134, reporting 886% growth from 2016 to 2019. This is the third year in a row SoClean has been included on the list, ranking 39 in 2019 and 54 in 2018. Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

"It's exciting to be recognized in this space and to achieve the growth we have over the last 3 years," SoClean CEO Robert Wilkins said. "At SoClean, we strive to provide the best service and best products possible in smart health technology. This honor reinforces our commitment to consumers and the tireless work of our employees. We look forward to continuing this growth in 2021."

Since 2012, SoClean has focused on perfecting its highly successful device for maintaining sleep equipment, the SoClean 2. Now in 2020, the company has expanded its home health portfolio to provide consumers with simple and efficient hands-free solutions that kill viruses and bacteria both in the air and on high-touch everyday items.

The SoClean Air Purifier removes allergens and mold and eliminates up to 99.9999% of airborne viruses and bacteria1, providing next-generation air purification that is up to 3000 times more effective than HEPA standards. The SoClean Device Disinfector kills 99.9%2 of bacteria and viruses on high-touch personal items, such as smartphones and key fobs and works in conjunction with SoClean's Microfiber Cloth to create an eco-friendly solution. This reusable, rechargeable disinfecting cloth means no more messy chemicals or disposable wipes that get thrown into landfills.

The brand expansion within the health technology industry will continue into 2021 with a variety of new product introductions.

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About SoClean

SoClean Inc. is the smart health technology company. Originally known for its popular sleep equipment maintenance device, the SoClean 2, SoClean now proudly offers a whole line of innovative health and wellness products. From a next-generation indoor air purifier to a high-touch item device disinfector—and soon to be more—these products do the dirty work, so you don't have to. SoClean provides high-quality, aesthetically pleasing and easy-to-use products all while providing excellent customer support. Your home is your sanctuary. We help you keep it SoClean. For more information, visit http://www.soclean.com .







1 Allergens include dust, pollen and smoke. Viruses and bacteria are based on Staphylococcus aureus and ꚛX174 bacteriophage data. To see all data for allergens, viruses, bacteria, mold, and dust, visit the SoClean Air Purifier test results page. 2 SoClean Smartphone Disinfector Plus is effective at killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on many items at the longest cycle time. For more information and a list of examples, visit the Device Disinfector Plus Test Results Page.

