SoClean Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America for Second Year in a Row on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoClean, the creator of SoClean 2, announced today that it has been named by Deloitte as one of America's fastest growing technology companies for the second year in a row. SoClean ranked number 39 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and grew revenues by 3,280 percent in the three-year period between 2015 and 2018. Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ considers the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.



"We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte for the second year in a row for our continued hard work and excellent growth in serving consumers around the world," said Robert Wilkins, CEO of SoClean. "Our impressive growth is due to the ongoing dedication of the SoClean team. SoClean remains dedicated to providing solutions that make people's lives easier and we look forward to continuing to serve even more customers in the coming years."

As a global leader in automated sleep equipment maintenance, SoClean is constantly innovating to serve the needs of the ever-growing sleep community. Its device maintains sleep equipment without the need for disassembly or water. Headquartered in the U.S., the company has now expanded to Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with plans to open in Australia and Asia soon.

"SoClean makes maintenance simple, saves people time and gives them peace of mind," said Wilkins. "Our track record of rapid growth—recognized once again by Deloitte—is built on the trust that our products are time-saving and effective."

About SoClean

SoClean Inc. is the creator of SoClean 2, an innovative device that makes it fast and easy to maintain your sleep equipment. The SoClean 2 requires no disassembly of your sleep equipment and is 100% waterless. For more information, visit www.soclean.com.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

