SoClean Targets Millions of New Customers Worldwide with Expanded Distribution Strategy

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoClean, the creator of the world's first automated CPAP cleaner and sanitizer, announced today that it has dramatically expanded its distribution to reach millions of potential new customers worldwide.

The SoClean device is now being sold at thousands of retail locations throughout the U.S., U.K. and Canada as a result of inking recent partnerships with Walmart.com, Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart and Alliance Healthcare. These partnerships will increase access to SoClean's patented design and activated oxygen technology to more of the 1 billion people globally who have sleep apnea (according to the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine).

Once diagnosed with sleep apnea, the most commonly prescribed therapy is the nightly use of a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. While treating sleep apnea with a CPAP machine is important for optimal health outcomes, effective and frequent cleaning of all CPAP equipment is equally crucial to prevent the buildup of germs. The SoClean naturally sanitizes CPAP equipment without the need for disassembly, water or harsh chemicals.

SoClean's global expansion includes new partnerships as follows:

In the U.S.: SoClean is now available online through Walmart.com.

In Canada : The SoClean device can now be found at select Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart locations throughout Canada .

The SoClean device can now be found at select Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart locations throughout . In the U.K.: Alliance Healthcare has partnered with SoClean as a wholesale distributor to its pharmacies and medical facilities.

"Our relationships with these partners allow us to significantly expand awareness of our product around the globe so that even more sleep apnea sufferers have easy access to the SoClean device," says Dean Marcarelli, SoClean's chief marketing officer. "We want to make it easier to find and purchase our product from your neighborhood pharmacy or local retailer."

As a global leader in automated CPAP cleaning, SoClean is constantly innovating to serve the ever-growing needs of the sleep apnea community. Headquartered in the U.S., the company has now expanded to Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with plans to open in Australia soon.

About SoClean

SoClean Inc. is the creator of the world's first automated CPAP cleaner and sanitizer, an innovative device that naturally sanitizes CPAP equipment without the need for disassembly, water or harsh chemicals. It's the safer, healthier way to breathe cleaner and have a better CPAP experience. For more information, visit http://www.soclean.com.

