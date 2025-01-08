SOCMA Welcomes New Class to its Board of Governors

Mara Gliozzi of McGean to Lead as Chair

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today announced its 2025 Board of Governors, including six new Board members and a new slate of Executive Officers. The Executive Committee will serve a two-year term, while Governors are elected to three-year terms.

SOCMA welcomes Mara Gliozzi, of McGean, who will serve as Chair of the association's Board. As SOCMA advances its Vision 2030 initiative, Gliozzi will lead the Board of Governors in providing strategic guidance and creating value that aligns with the association's mission.

"It is an honor to serve as Chair of the SOCMA Board of Governors as we focus on Vision 2030," said Gliozzi. "I look forward to supporting our exceptional team with strategic initiatives, strengthening relationships with regulatory agencies, growing membership, and advancing the SOCMA Show, the leading exhibition for the specialty chemical manufacturing industry."

The newly appointed Executive Committee includes:

Chair – Mara Gliozzi , McGean





, McGean 1st Vice Chair – Ken Zrebiec , Veranova





, Veranova 2nd Vice Chair and Treasurer – Adam Pingel , Monument Chemical





, Monument Chemical Secretary – Joseph Wilson , Toll Solutions





, Toll Solutions Member-at-Large – Brian Burkhart , Ph.D., Milliken & Company





, Ph.D., Milliken & Company Past Chair – Kate Hampford Donahue , Hampford Research, Inc.

Members of the newly elected Class of 2027 include:

Grif Carnes , Third Coast





, Third Coast J. Bryan Kitchen , Ascent Chemicals





, Ascent Chemicals David Druckenbroad , Ashland





, Charles W. Lyon , FutureFuel Chemical





, FutureFuel Chemical Shane Jenkins , Calca Solutions





, Calca Solutions Jonathan O'Dwyer , Seatex, LLC

"The depth of experience and strategic insight represented by the 2025 slate of Governors will position SOCMA for the strategic opportunities that lie ahead," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "They are eager to serve and get to work, working to amplify the specialty chemical industry's voice with the new Presidential Administration while advancing SOCMA's Vision 2030 to position North America as a global leader in growth and innovation."

The full 2025 Board of Governors can be found at https://www.socma.org/about/board-of-governors.

About SOCMA:

SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemicals industry. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from consumer products and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. Visit https://www.socma.org.

