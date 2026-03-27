SOCO® Group to Showcase Sludge Solidification Solutions at NASTT No-Dig Show 2026

SOCO®'s presence will mark its first appearance at the show and reflects a broader push to bring application-specific sludge management solutions to major trenchless markets, including the United States. SOCO®'s focus for the event will center on how polymer-based solidification technologies can help address recurring operational and compliance challenges in scenarios such as horizontal directional drilling (HDD), no-dig drilling, tunneling, leachate treatment, and other liquid slurry environments.

"Trenchless construction is often evaluated by equipment, access, and installation method, but material control is just as important to project execution. When slurry and sludge handling are not managed efficiently, costs rise, transport becomes more complex, and environmental risk increases," Jessie, Manager director with SOCO® commented. "Our focus is to help customers solve that part of the equation in a way that is practical, scalable, and suited to real jobsite conditions."

SOCO® will highlight its sludge solidification solution as part of an integrated approach covering the full wastewater sludge process from generation to final disposal. The Company is framing solidification as an operational tool that can help simplify the movement of waste streams, reduce leakage risk, and improve downstream disposal efficiency across the disposal process. That matters in trenchless and underground infrastructure work, where liquid waste handling can quickly affect timelines, logistics, and total project cost.

SLUSORB, a polymer solution developed to capture and lock free liquid in sludge and slurry, is at the center of the showcase. SLUSORB is used to help waste meet the Paint Filter Test for no free liquid while also supporting lower dosage requirements, high solidification efficiency, and transportation savings. The material features a low curing expansion rate of approximately 1%, helping reduce handling complexity and optimize transportation costs. Designed with environmental considerations in mind, SLUSORB is biodegradable and compliant with EPA 9095B standards. In addition, it provides effective dust suppression during application without posing harm to human health, contributing to safer jobsite conditions. The product is presented for use across tunnel projects, HDD, landfill leachate, mine sludge, and lagoon dredging, among other applications, where liquid waste must be stabilized before transport or landfill.

SLUSORB has shown considerable promise as a solution for managing landfill leachate, particularly in handling high-strength and concentrated waste streams. When applied to concentrated leachate or during transport and storage, SLUSORB rapidly absorbs free water, effectively reducing leachate volume and limiting fluid mobility. The gelation process minimizes the risk of leakage and uncontrolled dispersion, thus enhancing operational safety. Additionally, SLUSORB improves the efficiency of solidification and bolsters the structural integrity of the material. A key benefit is that the solidified leachate can be directly disposed of in the landfill (passing the paint filter test), eliminating the need for transport or external treatment while ensuring proper containment and environmental safety. This approach offers several practical benefits, including simpler handling, reduced treatment complexity, minimized environmental contamination, cost reduction, and the flexibility to address emergency or high-concentration leachate scenarios.

In trenchless and adjacent infrastructure work, customers are also under pressure to comply with environmental regulations, reduce hauling costs, and improve the long-term containment of pollutants. SOCO® is using NASTT to position its solutions around those priorities. Its regional strategy is focused on specific use cases over standard products. This is an application-driven approach built around real operating conditions and end-user needs. This also supports a broader industry conversation around responsible underground infrastructure management. Trenchless methods are often valued for limiting surface disruption, but project performance also depends on how effectively associated waste streams are handled.

By improving sludge solidification, moisture control, and waterproofing performance, SOCO aims to show how materials can support both execution efficiency and more environmentally conscious construction practices in the field.

For more information about SOCO® Group's sludge solidification solutions, please visit https://www.socochem.com/waste-landfill-slurry-solidification.html.

About SOCO® Group

Founded in 2009, SOCO® Group is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in water-absorbing and retention solutions for agricultural and industrial applications. The company focuses on application-led research and development, developing customized solutions tailored to specific operating needs across industrial and infrastructure settings. Through continued product development and collaboration with global partners, SOCO® supports customers with solutions designed to improve water management, resource efficiency and project performance.

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SOURCE SOCO Group