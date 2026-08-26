SOCO Introduces DUSTSORB-202--Dust Control Solution for Waste Management Stockpiles and Roads

Polymer-based crusting technology helps reduce water use and repeated spraying on landfill and solid waste stockpiles, haul roads, and unpaved roads in dry, high-temperature environments.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of DUSTSORB-202, a polymer-based dust control solution designed for long-term dust suppression on waste management stockpiles, landfill material piles, solid waste yards, unpaved roads, and other static dust sources.

The product was developed for operators facing persistent dust challenges across outdoor storage, material handling, and unpaved road environments, particularly in hot, dry, and windy climates where conventional water spraying often provides only short-term dust suppression and requires frequent reapplication.

Outdoor industrial and material handling environments, stockpiles, haul roads, and exposed surfaces can dry out quickly under high temperatures, intense sunlight, and low humidity. Once surfaces lose moisture, fine particles can become airborne again, creating persistent dust challenges and requiring frequent watering. This can drive up water consumption, labor requirements, vehicle use, and overall site operating costs.

DUSTSORB-202 addresses this challenge through polymer-based particle bonding and three-dimensional crusting technology. After dilution and application, the solution penetrates deep into the treated material, strengthening the bonding between fine particles throughout the treated zone. As it dries, it forms a three-dimensional consolidated layer that helps lock loose particles in place, resist wind erosion, and reduce dust release.

Dust management is becoming a broader operational issue across industrial and material handling environments, especially in regions where water availability, community impact, and operating efficiency all matter, said a SOCO spokesperson. DUSTSORB-202 was designed to help operators move beyond frequent water spraying and toward longer-lasting dust control and surface stabilization.

According to SOCO's application guidance, DUSTSORB-202 is suitable for static and exposed dust sources, including waste stockpiles, solid waste yards, coal storage areas, mine roads, unpaved roads, construction sites, bare soil areas, slopes, helipads, and other exposed surfaces. For waste stockpile applications, the product is typically diluted at 1:30 to 1:50 and applied by water truck, spray equipment, or fixed sprinkler systems at approximately 2.5 to 3.0 L/m² of working solution, depending on site conditions.

For road applications, the recommended application rate is determined based on factors such as soil layer characteristics, soil and road material type, surface conditions, traffic intensity, and local climate. The appropriate dosage and dilution ratio should therefore be evaluated according to specific site conditions to achieve effective and durable dust control.

DUSTSORB-202 has been applied across a range of demanding environments, including mining stockpiles and exposed slopes. In mining applications, the product helps control dust from exposed ore and material stockpiles under hot, dry, and windy conditions. On exposed slopes, it helps bind loose soil particles, reduce wind-driven dust and erosion, and provide longer-lasting surface stabilization. These applications demonstrate the versatility of DUSTSORB-202 for both material stockpiles and exposed ground surfaces where conventional water spraying may require frequent reapplication.

Compared with conventional calcium chloride-based dust control, DUSTSORB-202 is designed to provide longer-lasting dust suppression with less reliance on hygroscopic salts. Its polymer-based consolidation technology helps stabilize exposed surfaces and reduce the need for frequent reapplication, supporting lower maintenance requirements and more efficient long-term dust management.

Key advantages include:

Long-lasting three-dimensional crusting and particle-binding dust control

Strong resistance to wind erosion and particle release

Non-corrosive formulation for safer equipment and surface application

Non-toxic formulation suitable for routine dust control operations

Effective in dry, hot, and windy outdoor environments

Reduced dependence on repeated water spraying

Compatible with water trucks, spray equipment, and fixed sprinkler systems

Versatile applications across mining, roads, stockpiles, construction sites, slopes, waste handling areas, and other exposed surfaces

DUSTSORB-202 is part of SOCO's DUSTSORB dust control product series, developed to address challenging dust-control needs across industrial and outdoor environments. As a key product in the series, DUSTSORB-202 is designed for long-lasting dust suppression on stockpiles, roads, slopes, and other exposed surfaces. The DUSTSORB series also includes products for dynamic and localized dust control, supporting a broad range of industrial applications and operating conditions.

About Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2009, SOCO® Group is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in water-absorbing and retention solutions for agricultural and industrial applications. The company focuses on application-led research and development, developing customized solutions tailored to specific operating needs across industrial and infrastructure settings. Through continued product development and collaboration with global partners, SOCO® supports customers with solutions designed to improve water management, resource efficiency, and project performance.

SOURCE Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd.