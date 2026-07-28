SOCO Launches SLUSORB 985 to Help Contractors Manage High-Viscosity Sludge Without Heavy Mixing Equipment

Unlike traditional powder-based SAP products that may float, cake, dust or distribute unevenly in dense sludge environments, SLUSORB 985 is engineered with a high density structure designed to overcome floating issues and penetrate high-viscosity sludge effectively. Once inside the sludge layer, the polymer absorbs free water and helps convert flowing or unstable sludge into a more manageable, non-flowing mass.

The new product is designed for applications such as tailings sludge, coal-washing sludge, sand-washing slurry, river sediment, port dredging sludge, underground sludge ponds, enclosed sludge tanks and other high-viscosity industrial sludge environments.

Many sludge treatment sites do not have ideal mixing conditions, said a spokesperson for SOCO. SLUSORB 985 was developed for those real-world situations. The goal is to make sludge solidification easier to apply, more efficient in contact with free water, and more practical for handling, transport and disposal.

SLUSORB 985 supports a simplified application process. Operators spread the SLUSORB 985 evenly over the sludge surface, allow the material to sink by gravity, let the polymer absorb free water, and then handle the solidified sludge for transport or disposal.

The product is intended to help users:

Improve penetration into high-viscosity sludge

Reduce floating and improve penetration into sludge l ayers

penetration into sludge l Minimize dusting and caking associated with powders

Lower dependence on heavy mechanical stirring

Improve sludge stability before excavation, loading, transport and disposal

Support safer, cleaner and more efficient field operations

The launch expands SOCO's sludge solidification portfolio and reflects the company's focus on application-specific polymer development. Rather than offering only standard SAP formats, SOCO develops products for defined jobsite conditions, including sludge treatment, drilling and mining fluids, dredging, environmental remediation and industrial waste handling.

About SOCO®



Founded in 2009, SOCO® Group is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in water-absorbing and retention solutions for agricultural and industrial applications. The company focuses on application-led research and development, developing customized solutions tailored to specific operating needs across industrial and infrastructure settings. Through continued product development and collaboration with global partners, SOCO® supports customers with solutions designed to improve water management, resource efficiency and project performance.

Media Contact

Anna / Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.socochem.com

SOURCE SOCO Group