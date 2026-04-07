SOCO Group Showcases New ICEBANK™ Series Gel Ice Packs at ISTA Forum USA, Revolutionizing Sustainable Cold Chain Logistics Solutions

The third-time exhibitor presents advanced ice gel pack products for the food & beverage, medical, and transportation cold chain industries while introducing complete end-to-end manufacturing solutions

PHOENIX, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCO Group ("SOCO" or "the Company"), a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in water absorbing and retaining solutions for agricultural and industrial applications, introduces its expanded ICEBANK™ Series gel ice packs and a full-suite manufacturing solution tailored for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, medical cold therapy, and cold chain logistics applications at the ISTA Forum USA, from April 7 to 9 in Phoenix, Arizona.

ICEBANK Solutions —The Efficient Choice for Gel lce Pack

The ICEBANK™ portfolio delivers consistent, high-performance cooling while meeting growing demands for sustainability. Three flagship products—ICEBANK-820 (biodegradable, 20-40 mesh particles), ICEBANK-883 (strong gel with superior anti-rewetting and swelling resistance), and ICEBANK-880 (ultra-fast absorption and high water-retention capacity)—form the core lineup. All absorb up to 430 times their weight in water in approximately 25 seconds, form a stable gel that holds for 48–72 hours, and maintain structural integrity for more than seven months without hydration or leakage. The products are non-toxic and fully biodegradable, directly addressing tightening environmental regulations and disposal pressures.

New arrivals debuted at the show further expand options. EcoDrain-280™ is a drain-safe, water-soluble cooling polymer with reversible viscosity that eliminates pipe blockages and simplifies wastewater handling. The Biodegradable Gel line offers 100% biodegradable, high-absorption formulations with zero harmful residues. For deep-freeze needs, the -10°C Custom Phase Change Ice Pack provides leak-proof, reusable performance ideal for vaccine transport and ultra-low-temperature logistics.

Beyond raw materials, SOCO unveiled a complete gel ice pack manufacturing solution that empowers clients to build or upgrade their own production lines. The package includes high-strength laminated films (PE, PA/PE, PET/PE, 80–150 microns), automated filling and sealing equipment (35–40 bags/min for 200 g packs; 26–30 bags/min for 400 g packs), professional polymer formulations, and full technical support. Clients receive on-site installation guidance, equipment optimization, and custom formulation adjustments based on their specific machinery and output requirements.

"Environmental regulations and disposal challenges are intensifying, yet many conventional gel packs still fall short on biodegradability, drain safety, and long-haul performance," said Ivy Hu, Business Development Manager with SOCO Group. "Our ICEBANK™ series directly solves these pain points with fully biodegradable and drain-safe options that comply with the strictest standards, while our advanced phase-change and high-retention formulas deliver reliable cooling even in extended transport or high-temperature conditions—critical for vaccines and premium perishables. Equally important, our local U.S. technical team and warehouse network ensure rapid delivery and on-site factory support, so customers get the right product matched to their equipment without delays or guesswork."

SOCO already supplies several of the top U.S. temperature-controlled packaging manufacturers and cold chain operators. Leading clients in Pennsylvania and Chicago purchase hundreds of tons annually for food preservation, seafood transport, and medical logistics, citing the products' superior anti-hydration performance and long-term gel stability.

With its one-stop supply chain, in-house R&D, and hands-on technical service, SOCO continues to help partners build scalable, compliant, and cost-efficient gel ice pack production lines that meet both today's regulatory demands and tomorrow's sustainability goals.

For more information about SOCO's integrated solution on gel ice packs, please visit https://www.socochem.com/.

About SOCO Group

Founded in 2009, SOCO Group is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in water-absorbing and retention solutions for agricultural and industrial applications. The company focuses on application-led research and development, developing customized solutions tailored to specific operating needs across industrial and infrastructure settings. Through continued product development and collaboration with global partners, SOCO supports customers with solutions designed to improve water management, resource efficiency and project performance.

SOURCE SOCO Group