SOCOTEC ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS AND EXPANSION ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

East Coast Expansion: Advance Testing Acquisition

The acquisition of Advance Testing Company, a premier construction materials testing firm based in New York and established in 1984, marks a pivotal milestone in SOCOTEC's East Coast expansion. Operating a network of accredited facilities strategically located across New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Advance Testing's expertise encompasses a comprehensive range of construction materials testing services, including:

asphalt testing,

building code special inspections,

concrete and masonry analysis,

pavement profiling,

petrographic analysis,

soil and aggregate testing, and

steel and welding inspections.

Their 150 employees, state-of-the-art accredited facilities and 24/7 service availability have supported some of the largest public works and private sector construction projects over the past four decades. AT is consistently recognized for exceptional client satisfaction, earning 12 consecutive ACIL Customer Service Awards.

Pacific Northwest Growth: AAR Testing and Inspection Acquisition

SOCOTEC has acquired AAR, a Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) certified independent construction special inspection and materials testing agency based in Redmond, Washington and with accredited facilities in Redmond, Lacey and Wenatchee. The company's workforce of 115 professionals delivers support for major infrastructure initiatives, with particular expertise in significant transportation and railway development projects across the region. Since 1989, AAR has continuously provided:

Quality assurance and quality control for transportation & infrastructure projects

Special inspections in compliance with IBC, performed by WABO-certified inspectors

Accredited construction materials testing of soils, aggregates, asphalt, concrete, and masonry

NDT and project-specific testing services

AAR maintains accreditation from leading industry bodies including AASHTO, WABO, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Following its integration with SOCOTEC, AAR will serve as the cornerstone for establishing a comprehensive Infrastructure & Environmental services platform throughout the Pacific Northwest region, directly supporting and enhancing SOCOTEC's strategic expansion along the West Coast.

Texas Market Strengthening: Austin Office Establishment

SOCOTEC also announces the establishment of its new office in Austin, Texas, significantly strengthening the company's ability to provide local expertise and tailored solutions to meet the needs of both public and private sector clients throughout the region. The Austin office provides a comprehensive range of soil and construction materials testing services. With locations now in Austin, Dallas and Houston, SOCOTEC is strategically positioned to deliver responsive local services across Texas, creating a robust statewide presence.

Comprehensive Infrastructure Platform

These strategic initiatives build upon SOCOTEC USA's remarkable growth trajectory, which began with the acquisition of Ninyo & Moore at the end of last year, positioning SOCOTEC as a key player in Geotechnical Engineering and CMT on the West Coast. The integration of Advance Testing on the East Coast (where SOCOTEC already operated CMT facilities), AAR in the Pacific Northwest, and the Austin expansion creates a truly comprehensive network of CMT expertise in the U.S. market.

This coordinated expansion reinforces SOCOTEC USA's strong growth trajectory, which has seen the company expand from a niche consultancy in 2019 to a 1,700-person, multi-disciplinary organization operating across more than 40 offices coast to coast.

Hervé Montjotin, CEO of SOCOTEC GROUP, commented: "The United States has become an essential pillar of SOCOTEC's global strategy, now representing 20% of the Group's total revenue. Our geographic balance between Europe and the U.S., and our dual expertise across regulatory compliance and advisory services, form the foundation of our global growth. With the acquisitions of Advance Testing and AAR Testing & Inspection, we are reinforcing this balance while expanding our technical capabilities and market reach. The U.S. will continue to play a decisive role in SOCOTEC's development in the years ahead."

Nicolas Detchepare, CEO of SOCOTEC USA, added: "Our rapid growth in the United States reflects both the strength of the SOCOTEC model and the dynamism of the U.S. built-asset sector. By welcoming Advance Testing and AAR Testing & Inspection into the SOCOTEC family, we significantly expand our ability to deliver high-quality, integrated solutions across strategically vital territories. Our organic expansion into Texas, including the establishment of our Austin office combined with our Houston and Dallas presence, strategically positions us to deliver responsive local services across the state. These growth initiatives bring deep expertise, strong reputations, and exceptional teams that will accelerate our long-term expansion and enable us to support the most complex infrastructure and building programs in the country, staying true to our promise of trusted expertise, from the ground up."

James P. Smith, Jr., CEO of Advance Testing Company, Inc: "I founded this company in 1984 with the goal of delivering rigorous, reliable, and responsive materials testing services to our clients. Joining SOCOTEC USA marks an exciting new chapter that honors that legacy while giving our team the resources and reach to continue leading in quality and innovation."

Chris Christensen, CEO of AAR Testing and Inspection, Inc: "We are excited to partner with SOCOTEC, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence in quality management and materials testing. This partnership provides our team with enhanced resources while allowing us to continue delivering the specialized inspection services and rigorous testing capabilities our Washington State clients have relied on for over three decades."

ABOUT SOCOTEC

For more than 70 years, the SOCOTEC Group, chaired by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted third party in risk management, compliance, safety, health, and environmental services across the Building, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Industry sectors.

As a guarantor of the integrity, sustainability, and performance of built assets, SOCOTEC provides a comprehensive range of Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services—from its historical expertise in technical control to advanced consulting and risk management solutions for construction, infrastructure, and industrial facilities. The Group supports public and private clients throughout the entire asset lifecycle, helping strengthen the safety, quality, and longevity of the built environment.

A leader in its field, SOCOTEC is the No. 1 provider of construction inspection in France and geotechnical and construction quality control services in the United Kingdom and Italy. The Group operates in 26 countries with 15,000 employees and 250,000 clients, generating consolidated revenues of €1.850 billion—60% of which come from international markets. With more than 250 external accreditations, SOCOTEC acts as a trusted and accredited partner in major projects worldwide.

In the United States, SOCOTEC brings together the highly technical expertise of 1,700 professionals across 40 offices and comprehensive service lines, including Building Performance and Compliance, CMT & Laboratories, Forensics & Expert Services, Geotechnical Services, Specialty Engineering, Project Advisory & Risk Management, Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Data Intelligence & Compliance, Professional Training & Certification. SOCOTEC's multidisciplinary teams deliver trusted expertise to help clients design, build, and maintain resilient, compliant, and high-performing assets across the built environment.

Visit www.socotec.us and www.socotec.com for more information.

