SOCOTEC Acquires Forge Engineering, Inc.

"Today is another exciting day for SOCOTEC, for Forge Engineering, and for our respective clients around the world," said SOCOTEC CEO Marc Weissbach. "With this transaction, Forge bolsters our superior technical services platform. Adding geotechnical and environmental consulting as well as materials testing to our service offerings deepens our position within the infrastructure market. Having already catered to this market with forensic and dispute resolution offerings, Forge's services align very well with our holistic approach to pre-construction, construction and post-construction activities, thereby supporting our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their most valuable assets," Weissbach added.

"Forge Engineering is excited to become part of SOCOTEC. With this joining, our clients will gain additional expertise and depth in all areas of the built environment. Additionally, it will provide unlimited advancement possibilities for our staff as well as needed support for the continued expansion throughout the Southeastern United States," said Matt Nolton, CEO of Forge Engineering.

Forge Engineering utilizes over 30 professionals in three Florida offices: Naples, Plantation and Sarasota. SOCOTEC currently has one office in Miami.

"The SOCOTEC Group has strong ambitions for the US territory," added Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group. "We are aimed at becoming a key player in asset integrity and TIC professional services throughout an asset's lifecycle. By joining forces with Forge Engineering, with our talent and current expertise in ATIC, ETIC, Project Advisory and Dispute Resolution, we will expand our value-added proposition towards major industry and construction for both private and public companies."

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, health and safety, and the environment.

A leading $1 billion USD company, SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a leader in construction inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 23 countries, 9,000 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Project Advisory; (v) Dispute Resolution; and (vi) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs over 360 professionals in 21 offices.

See www.socotec.com and www.socotec.us for more information.

