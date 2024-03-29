NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC USA, a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on buildings and infrastructure, announces its collaboration with Bisnow to discuss the critical importance of fitness-for-service evaluations in safeguarding lives and ensuring the longevity of vital infrastructure assets.

Recent tragedies, including the collapse of a parking garage in Lower Manhattan and the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida, underscore the dire importance for proactive maintenance and evaluation of aging infrastructure. With an estimated over 45,000 bridges and 20% of roads deemed to be in poor condition, the need for thorough assessments has never been more pressing.

SOCOTEC Offers Quality Assurance for the Safety of Aging Infrastructure through Fitness-for-Service Evaluations Post this

To protect lives, it is imperative to prioritize the maintenance and regular inspection of any built asset with the potential to cause harm. Recognizing the significance of assessing asset integrity and determining the asset's remaining lifespan, owners increasingly rely on SOCOTEC.

Evan Schickel, Director of Advanced Analysis at SOCOTEC, stated, "Fitness-for-service evaluations revolve around structural integrity, which boils down to life safety. As our infrastructure grows older, it becomes more susceptible to failures. It's always better to preemptively assess your structure and prepare for potential outcomes than to be surprised by a more serious issue."

SOCOTEC specializes in assessing both the strength and fatigue of structures, utilizing advanced methodologies and state-of-the-art technology to identify potential vulnerabilities. From brittle fractures to fatigue-induced cracks, SOCOTEC's multidisciplinary approach ensures a comprehensive evaluation of each asset's condition.

With a team comprised of civil, structural, mechanical, and metallurgical/materials engineers, SOCOTEC offers a one-stop solution for all aspects of structural integrity assessment, including having a facility dedicated to testing and inspection, which allows for detailed analysis of damaged or failed components, enabling clients to make informed decisions regarding repairs and replacements.

"It's very rewarding and exciting to always have a different problem, a different asset and a different project type to work on," Schickel said. "It is most rewarding, however, to know that we are actively helping to prevent failures, prevent loss of life and limb, while helping our clients to either save money by extending the life of their structures or helping them plan for replacements at a time of their choosing."

As the nation grapples with the challenges of aging infrastructure, SOCOTEC remains at the forefront of driving innovation and excellence in the field of structural engineering. By leveraging its expertise and resources, SOCOTEC is helping to build a safer and more resilient and sustainable world for generations to come.

