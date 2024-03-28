SOCOTEC Spearheads Expert Guidance in Construction Site Challenges and Troubled Project Turnarounds

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC USA, a leading provider of TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), consulting, and advisory services with a strategic focus on buildings and infrastructure, announces its collaboration with Bisnow to deepen the understanding of the challenges facing the construction sector and highlight SOCOTEC's role as a trusted partner in devising innovative solutions for the evolving complexities in construction and real estate development.

Since 2020, over 82% of construction materials have increased by an average of nearly 20% coinciding with the onset of pandemic lockdowns. Despite some alleviation in material lead times, delays persist, exacerbated by a labor shortage surpassing 500,000 workers.

Such complexities frequently manifest as scheduling delays, job site frustrations, and budgetary tensions, prompting building owners to seek effective solutions. SOCOTEC, a nationwide firm renowned for its architectural, engineering, and construction consulting services, emerges as a beacon of resolution, identifying and solving critical issues that hinder project delivery.

SOCOTEC experts emphasize the importance of third-party assistance to assess project planning, execution, delivery and any other complex situations that can take part on a construction project site in order to resolve conflicts and get the project back on track to a successful completion.

SOCOTEC's proactive project advisory expertise offers comprehensive services including project management, project loss consulting, and CRE assessment, aimed at reducing risk and enhancing project outcomes.

Serving as impartial intermediaries, SOCOTEC's disciplined approach facilitates resolution amid heightened tensions and stalled communication in and out of the field. Through meticulous analysis, the team identifies root causes and formulates tailored solutions to address productivity, cost, and scheduling concerns. Leveraging internal expertise in roofing/waterproofing, commissioning, inspections, permitting assistance, scheduling, project controls, accounting & budgeting, forensic engineering, and more, SOCOTEC offers holistic remedies unique to each client's specific needs.

Illustrating SOCOTEC's dedication to turning around troubled projects and mitigating risks, Senior Managing Director, Alan Sides recounts a recent case in Texas where SOCOTEC's intervention rectified critical structural deficiencies in a six-story condominium, ensuring resident safety through swift remediation.

While minor disruptions are to be expected in construction projects, Sides stresses the importance of avoiding poor subcontractor performance, maintaining regular schedule updates and communication, and addressing quality and technical concerns to prevent projects from derailing.

About SOCOTEC

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, sustainability and safety, and the environment.

Today a leading $1.3 billion EUR company that more than doubled in size in 6 years, SOCOTEC's mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of building and infrastructure assets and people's safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, training, and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project's lifecycle.

As a major player in TIC for the building and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 26 countries, 11,500 employees and over 250 external recognitions.

SOCOTEC, an industry leader in the building and infrastructure sectors, offers the combined highly technical expertise of an expansive and holistic network of experts across six service lines: (i) Building Envelope; (ii) Energy & Sustainability; (iii) Code & Planning; (iv) Life Safety; (v) Project Advisory; (vi) Dispute Resolution; and (vii) Specialty Engineering. In the USA, SOCOTEC employs approximately 550 professionals in more than 25 offices.

Visit www.socotec.us for more information.

