Socotra Joins Mendix Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Program

BOSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that Socotra, a provider of end-to-end insurance IT solutions, is now a Mendix independent software vendor (ISV).

The Mendix ISV Program is available for partners across all industries to expand their businesses and monetize their domain expertise by selling unique customer-centric solutions. The program provides an ideal set of benefits to enable businesses to successfully develop, bring to market, sell, and deploy software solutions built on the Mendix low-code platform.

Socotra is one of many companies benefiting from Mendix's ISV program. The program is tailored to companies who want the advantages of the world's leading enterprise low-code platform when they want to build solutions for their industry.

"Our ISV program allows participants to create solutions that target each industry's unique needs and pain points using their deep industry expertise, be it in banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, retail, or the public sector," said Jethro Borsje, chief ecosystem solutions officer at Mendix. "Mendix's technology enables Socotra to rapidly deliver solutions that give insurers more flexibility and control over their business."

"Our ongoing mission is to liberate the insurance industry from the rigid, fragile, over-customized technologies of the past," said Dan Woods, CEO of Socotra. "Our Socotra Connected Core is the backbone of managing an insurance business. Our CorePlus™ offering, including the Underwriting Workbench and Distribution Management solutions, built with Mendix technology, extends the capabilities of our Connected Core."

Socotra advances insurance industry digitalization with Mendix low-code

Socotra is already known for its Connected Core: the cloud-native insurance policy administration system that is enhanced by its ecosystem of pre-integrated API-enabled partners. Using this as a foundation, Socotra CorePlus is an end-to-end solution that provides insurers with the flexibility and speed needed to compete in today's dynamic market.

The CorePlus Underwriting Workbench and Distribution Management solutions, developed with Mendix technology, are available off-the-shelf and seamlessly integrate with the Connected Core. And because they are built with Mendix low-code technology, insurers can tailor them quickly and easily.

As of today, Socotra CorePlus includes:

Underwriting Workbench which streamlines insurers' applications and processes by providing automation to underwriters while speeding decisions and amplifying the human touch.

which streamlines insurers' applications and processes by providing automation to underwriters while speeding decisions and amplifying the human touch. Distribution Management for a holistic view of producers and a more efficient means of managing those relationships.

Socotra's Underwriting Workbench and Distribution Management solutions target challenges many insurers face, including handling fragmented and inefficient processes. It addresses situations where data sits in multiple silos making information retrieval and finding answers slow, cumbersome, tough to facilitate, and difficult to track. The Underwriting Workbench acts as a control panel for underwriting tools and processes, improving efficiency and effectiveness. Insurers also struggle to keep track of distributors and stay on top of their performance. The Distribution Management solution allows insurers to insightfully manage producer relationships.

Learn more about Socotra's Underwriting Workbench and Distribution Management solutions at its Connected PlatForum event , Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT at the Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York. Meet Nick Gigengack from Mendix at the InsurTech NY Spring Conference on March 29-30, 2023 and learn more about the ISV program.

More information about the Mendix ISV program .

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability .

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix , the low-code engine of the Siemens Xcelerator platform, is quickly becoming the application development platform of choice to drive the enterprise digital landscape. Mendix's industry-leading low-code platform, dedicated partner network, and extensive marketplace support advanced technology solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and engages business technologists to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise. Mendix empowers enterprises to build apps faster than ever; catalyzes meaningful collaboration between IT and business experts; and maintains IT control of the entire application landscape. Consistently recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator are the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix low-code platform is used by more than 4,000 enterprises in 46 countries and has an active community of more than 300,000 developers who have created over 200,000 applications.

