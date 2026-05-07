SOCRadar positioned as a Leader and Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix TM: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading DTIM vendors.

SOCRadar, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named SOCRadar as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2026.

Kunal Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "SOCRadar stands out in the Digital Threat Intelligence Management space with its unified platform that effectively combines external threat visibility, digital risk protection, and actionable intelligence. Its strength lies in transforming complex threat data into prioritized, contextual insights, enabling faster decision-making for security teams. With continuous advancements in automation, external attack surface management, and proactive threat discovery, SOCRadar positions itself as both a market leader and an emerging innovator addressing the evolving needs of modern cybersecurity operations."

QKS Group defines Digital Threat Intelligence Management as technology that offers unified insight into external threats to organizational digital-facing assets. The technology aggregates and processes threat intelligence from multiple sources and provides comprehensive information about threat actors to enable improved investigation, threat hunting, and cyber defense.

SOCRadar differentiates itself within the DTIM landscape through a comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform that unifies digital risk protection, threat intelligence, and external attack surface management under a single operational framework. Its ability to correlate threat actor activity, brand exposure, dark web intelligence, and asset-level vulnerabilities provides organizations with enriched, contextual visibility beyond traditional threat monitoring. By integrating automation, analyst-ready insights, and continuous monitoring across deep and dark web, social media, and open sources, the platform enables faster threat prioritization and response. Supported by a globally scalable delivery model and localized intelligence coverage, SOCRadar allows enterprises to proactively mitigate external threats, strengthen digital resilience, and streamline security operations without increasing tool sprawl or operational complexity.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2025 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being recognized as a Leader in Digital Threat Intelligence Management is a strong validation of our product vision," said Huzeyfe Onal, CEO of SOCRadar. It reflects our long-standing commitment to delivering a unified platform vision. By aggregating and correlating intelligence from diverse sources, we provide the comprehensive visibility and contextual insights needed for advanced threat hunting, faster investigations, and proactive defense.

Additional Resources:

About SOCRadar:

Since our establishment in 2019, we at SOCRadar have been a beacon of innovation in SaaS cybersecurity. Fueled by successful Series A and B funding rounds in 2023 and 2024, we have become one of the fastest-growing companies in our sector, serving over 1000 customers across 75 countries. Central to our identity is a commitment to a pioneering approach to threat intelligence, demonstrated by our groundbreaking Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) platform and our vision for the next frontier: Agentic Threat Intelligence (ATI).

To proactively detect threats and effectively mitigate risk, organizations need accessible intelligence. Our mission at SOCRadar is to provide exactly that, equipping our users with AI-enhanced tools, automation, and insights to protect their digital assets and fortify their resilience.

With SOCRadar's Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) Platform, security teams can gain complete and real-time visibility into adversary channels, tools and techniques as well as risks and vulnerabilities across their own attack surface to gain an early warning into threats before they impact the business. We provide a holistic, unified platform that offers industry-leading solutions - Cyber Threat Intelligence, Attack Surface Management, Advanced Dark Web Monitoring, Brand Protection, and Supply Chain Intelligence - replacing disparate tools with a modular, single platform experience.

To combat the rising scale and sophistication of cyber threats, SOCRadar is introducing Agentic Threat Intelligence (ATI), a new paradigm in cybersecurity. This approach moves beyond passively investigating threat feeds, instead deploying autonomous AI agents to track threats, assess context, and trigger the right response–all while maintaining a human-in-the-loop approach. By automating routine Tier-1 CTI operations, ATI frees security teams from investigating low-context alerts and false positives, allowing them to focus on more complex, high-impact tasks.

Join the journey as SOCRadar leads the charge toward unprecedented success, setting new standards and shaping the future of cybersecurity.

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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QKS Group

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