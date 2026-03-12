SOCRadar positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Exposure Management, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Exposure Management vendors.

SOCRadar, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced that it has named SOCRadar a Technology Leader in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix™: Exposure Management, Q4 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As per Sujitsinh Dubal, Principal Analyst at QKS Group "SOCRadar reflects the direction in which exposure management is evolving, where external threat intelligence is operationalized directly within security operations rather than remaining a standalone intelligence function. The platform brings attacker-centric context into exposure analysis, helping SOC teams prioritize risks based on real-world threat activity. SOCRadar's leadership underscores its ability to connect visibility, prioritization, and mobilization into a cohesive exposure management approach that supports informed, defensible security decisions aligned with business risk."

"Most exposure management platforms tell you what is visible on your attack surface. Very few tell you which exposures actually matter to attackers," said Huzeyfe Onal, CEO of SOCRadar. "By combining external threat intelligence with exposure management, SOCRadar helps security teams move from visibility to prioritization and ultimately to action."

About SOCRadar

SOCRadar is an Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) SaaS platform that combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), Supply Chain Intelligence and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). SOCRadar enables organizations to maximize the efficiency of their SOC teams with false-positive free, actionable, and contextualized threat intelligence.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

