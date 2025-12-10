Socura officially accredited as a Great Place To Work certified company

CARDIFF, Wales, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socura , a UK-based cybersecurity services provider that protects many of the nation's biggest NHS trusts, councils, and private companies, has been certified by Great Place To Work®*. The certification follows an independent, anonymous survey of its employees, in which 97% said Socura is a great place to work – 43 percentage points higher than a typical UK company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture and celebrates organisations that invest in their people to create exceptional employee experiences.

The foundation of the Great Place To Work Model is that a workplace is measured by the quality of three interconnected critical relationships: trust, pride, and camaraderie. Socura employees rated the company highly in each of these areas.

Survey highlights include:

100% agree that people at Socura care about each other

100% believe they can be themselves

100% know how their work contributes to the company's success.

97% believe everyone has an opportunity to gain special recognition

100% believe they are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation, race, gender, or age

100% feel leadership embodies the best characteristics of the company

Headquartered in Cardiff, with a team of security professionals working remotely across the UK, Socura specialises in helping organisations proactively detect and respond to cyber threats. Employees champion the quality of the company's Managed Detection and Response service, with 97% confident that customers would rate the service they deliver as 'excellent.'

"At Socura, people are and will always be at the heart of our success. We're immensely proud that their feedback means the company is now recognised as a Great Place To Work," said Andrew Kays, CEO of Socura.

"Our commitment to fostering talent and providing an inclusive and supportive working environment remains as strong as it is to defending our customers."

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK, expressed his congratulations to Socura for attaining Certification: "We know that prioritising the employee experience leads to building trust among employees, fostering a remarkable workplace culture, and ultimately achieving exceptional business outcomes. Congratulations!"

View Socura's certified company profile at Great Place to Work here: www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/certified-company/1575304

* United Kingdom - Best Workplaces - Small

About Socura

Socura is a Managed Detection and Response provider bringing the power of calm to organisations across the UK. In a never-changing landscape, we empower teams with the clarity, control, and confidence to minimise cyber security risk and thrive.

Trusted by businesses and critical infrastructure, we deliver a precise, measured, and personal service that shuts down threats swiftly and effectively. We're proud to be ranked among the top 250 managed security service providers globally.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people.

Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

