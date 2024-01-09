Socure Achieves StateRAMP Authorization Enabling State and Local Governments to Accurately and Securely Verify Digital Identities

News provided by

Socure

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Socure's ID+ platform meets highest level of cloud and data security standards to help government agencies verify identities, combat fraud, and improve service delivery 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of Artificial Intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening and fraud prevention, today announced its Socure ID+ platform has achieved authorization from the State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP).

State and local governments can now use Socure's ID+ platform to deliver equitable access to vital services with minimal friction while meeting strict cybersecurity and data protection requirements. Socure's ID+ platform combines AI and ML to increase auto-approval rates, reduce false positives, and protect against third-party and synthetic identity fraud.

"Socure is a trusted partner to government agencies in their mission to ensure people have access to the benefits they need quickly and equitably," said Chad Kalmes, Chief Information Security Officer at Socure. "We are thrilled to achieve StateRAMP authorization to help state and local government institutions modernize digital identity verification and fight fraud. In parallel, we continue to make progress toward our FedRAMP Moderate authorization, and anticipate being fully approved at the federal level later this year."

According to a recent NASCIO survey, state CIOs identified cybersecurity and risk management, digital services, legacy modernization, and identity and access management as top priorities for 2024. Socure's ID+ platform offers public sector agencies:

  • Auto-approval of more eligible individuals (98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations including Gen Z, millennial, and new-to-country individuals).
  • More effective fraud prevention, capturing 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users.
  • Reduction of manual reviews with fully automated identity verification and fraud prevention, with a response in milliseconds.
  • An automated document verification predictive analytics platform to process identity verification for the 2% of people who don't verify automatically.

StateRAMP is a certification program for government service providers to verify their compliance with NIST 800-53 security and privacy standards. The certification provides a standardized approach to cloud security and helps state and local governments procure services while protecting critical data, systems, and infrastructure from cyber-attacks and ransomware. Providers are subject to continuous monitoring to maintain authorization.

For more information, visit the StateRAMP website here.

About Socure
Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its AI and predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,900 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com.

SOURCE Socure

Also from this source

Socure Eliminates More Than 200K Synthetic Identities in 2023

Socure Eliminates More Than 200K Synthetic Identities in 2023

Socure, the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening, and fraud prevention, today announced...
Socure Announces New Additions to Executive Leadership Team Amid Rapid Growth

Socure Announces New Additions to Executive Leadership Team Amid Rapid Growth

Socure, the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening and fraud prevention, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.