Socure Achieves StateRAMP Authorization Enabling State and Local Governments to Accurately and Securely Verify Digital Identities

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of Artificial Intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening and fraud prevention, today announced its Socure ID+ platform has achieved authorization from the State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP) .

State and local governments can now use Socure's ID+ platform to deliver equitable access to vital services with minimal friction while meeting strict cybersecurity and data protection requirements. Socure's ID+ platform combines AI and ML to increase auto-approval rates, reduce false positives, and protect against third-party and synthetic identity fraud.

"Socure is a trusted partner to government agencies in their mission to ensure people have access to the benefits they need quickly and equitably," said Chad Kalmes, Chief Information Security Officer at Socure. "We are thrilled to achieve StateRAMP authorization to help state and local government institutions modernize digital identity verification and fight fraud. In parallel, we continue to make progress toward our FedRAMP Moderate authorization, and anticipate being fully approved at the federal level later this year."

According to a recent NASCIO survey , state CIOs identified cybersecurity and risk management, digital services, legacy modernization, and identity and access management as top priorities for 2024. Socure's ID+ platform offers public sector agencies:

Auto-approval of more eligible individuals (98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations including Gen Z, millennial, and new-to-country individuals).

More effective fraud prevention, capturing 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users.

StateRAMP is a certification program for government service providers to verify their compliance with NIST 800-53 security and privacy standards. The certification provides a standardized approach to cloud security and helps state and local governments procure services while protecting critical data, systems, and infrastructure from cyber-attacks and ransomware. Providers are subject to continuous monitoring to maintain authorization.

About Socure

Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its AI and predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,900 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com .

