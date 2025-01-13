SOCURE FURTHER STRENGTHENS WORLD-CLASS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH STRATEGIC EXECUTIVE HIRES TO DRIVE INNOVATION AND HYPERGROWTH

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for digital identity verification, sanction screening, and fraud prevention today announced the addition of three new executives to its leadership team. These appointments underscore Socure's commitment to innovation, being the place for domain experts to do their life's best work, and a continued emphasis on raising the talent bar even through hypergrowth.

Krisan Nichani, Head of Product Strategy

Krisan Nichani joins Socure as Head of Product Strategy. In this role, Nichani will lead the development of product-centric go-to-market strategies, align product offerings with market needs, and drive various teams to deliver cross-product innovations through Socure's RiskOS platform. Additionally, he will own prioritizing customer insights and emerging market trends to shape roadmaps, acquisitions and deliver solutions that address evolving identity AML and fraud challenges.

Nichani brings over 15 years of experience in compliance and risk management. Prior to joining Socure, he served as General Manager of Compliance and Chief Risk Officer at Sardine/Sonar, overseeing go-to-market efforts, product development, and strategy. His career also includes leadership roles where he partnered with Socure at Gyft, Step, and Civic, where he built and scaled fraud prevention and compliance teams, delivering impactful strategies to mitigate risk while driving growth.

Josh Simpson, Head of Customer Success: Account Management, Technical Support, Technical Account Management

Josh Simpson has been appointed Head of Customer Success. In his new role, Simpson will own Technical Support, Technical Integrations and Post Sales Account Management. He will be responsible for bringing AI into our world-class support organization, streamlining new customer onboarding processes by delighting developers through simple and pre-built integrations and ensure an account management team that continuously works to maximize a customer's performance in their usage of Socure solutions.

Simpson joins Socure from Forter, where he served as Vice President of Global Delivery, leading customer success, support, and implementation services. With over 15 years of experience in similar leadership roles at companies like Snyk and Akamai Technologies, Simpson has a proven track record of driving customer engagement through structured processes that anticipate and address customer needs before challenges arise.

Brian Angelson, Head of Growth: Big Tech, Gaming and Emerging Markets

Brian Angelson has joined Socure as Head of Growth in Big Tech, Gaming and Emerging Markets. In this role, Angelson will spearhead the company's GTM strategies, driving growth and expanding market presence across many key sectors where Socure is rapidly growing. With over 15 years of experience in scaling GTM operations within high-growth channels, he will focus on optimizing team performance, accelerating deal cycles, and helping our partners solve problems.

Previously, Angelson played a vital role in driving Forter's exceptional growth over nearly six years, guiding the company from its early stages of market adoption to becoming a pre-IPO leader in eCommerce fraud prevention. Angelson worked closely with the founders, securing 50% of the company's net new logos and acting as a catalyst for its transformative expansion. He went on to pioneer the creation of the enterprise segment and developed a global sales strategy that fueled 70% of the company's pipeline growth. Additionally, Angelson built and scaled the North American partnerships and alliances program, driving strategic partner acquisitions that were crucial in advancing the company's long-term objectives.

"Krisan, Josh, and Brian bring extensive experience in their respective fields that our partners will greatly benefit from. As we recruit increasingly more talented executives who are capable of running flatter, more experienced organizations, we expect to continue to extend our market-leadership within the world's largest enterprises and hypergrowth technology firms. I'm particularly excited about how their unique expertise will amplify the success we anticipate from our recent Effectiv acquisition and launch of our RiskOS platform," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "With these key appointments and our AI-powered product suite, we're poised to accelerate our growth and further our mission to enable customers to use AI to make smarter identity and risk decisions, anytime, anywhere. This is a transformative moment for Socure, and I'm thrilled that Krisan, Josh and Brian have joined us to help continue to help our partners solve their most pressing identity and risk problems."

About Socure

Socure is the leading provider of AI-powered digital identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk, anytime through the customer lifecycle. Extensively leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure's industry-leading platform achieves the highest accuracy, automation and capture rates in the world. With the acquisition of Effectiv, Socure expands its capabilities to offer end-to-end identity fraud and payment risk management, integrating advanced transaction monitoring, credit underwriting and know-your-business (KYB) solutions into its platform.

Serving more than 2,800 customers across financial services, government, gaming, marketplaces, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce, Socure's customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, the largest HR payroll providers, the largest sportsbook operators, 28 state agencies, four federal agencies, and more than 500 fintechs. Leading organizations including Capital One, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Robinhood, Dave, Gusto, Poshmark, Uber, DraftKings, PrizePicks, the State of California and many more trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.socure.com .

