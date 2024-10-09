Socure Hires Former Forter Executive Josh Simpson as New SVP of Customer Success

Industry Expert Brings Extensive Experience in Digital Identity, Fraud Prevention, and Customer-Centric Leadership

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanctions screening, and fraud prevention, today announced that Josh Simpson has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. With a proven track record in scaling global teams and driving positive customer outcomes, Simpson brings nearly two decades of experience to further strengthen Socure's commitment to providing accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention services to government agencies and large brands across industries.

"Josh's extensive background in customer success, coupled with his deep understanding of the digital identity and fraud prevention landscape, makes him the ideal leader to drive our customer-centric initiatives forward," said Matt Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer at Socure. "His ability to support global brands on high-profile, complex projects is where he truly excels, and his proven ability to lead and inspire teams will be invaluable as we continue to expand our customer base."

Simpson joins Socure from Forter, where he most recently served as VP of Global Delivery. In this role, he led customer success, customer support, and implementation services teams, focusing on protecting businesses from online fraud, policy abuse, and identity takeover. His responsibilities included managing critical financial metrics while simultaneously building strong customer relationships and driving positive outcomes.

Prior to Forter, Simpson held leadership positions at Snyk and Akamai Technologies. At Snyk, he led the Global Customer Success team, helping customers achieve their security goals through a developer-first platform. During his tenure at Akamai Technologies from 2007 to 2020, Simpson played a crucial role in supporting the company's growth working with major brands across various sectors including gaming, media, high tech, and financial services.

"I'm excited to join Socure and contribute to its mission to verify 100% of good identities and eliminate identity fraud," said Simpson. "What drew me to this role is the opportunity to have a significant impact on people, business, and customers. As online interactions and exchanging digital currency have become the norm across industries, it's more crucial than ever to protect consumers from identity theft and scams, while also safeguarding businesses and public sector agencies from increasingly sophisticated fraudsters."

In his new role, Simpson will leverage his expertise to enhance Socure's customer success strategies, focusing on delivering optimal outcomes and ensuring customer satisfaction across the company's suite of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions.

Socure is the leading AI provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its predictive analytics platform applies AI and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 2,600 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Capital One, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Varo, Ingo, Robinhood, Dave, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, PrizePicks and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com .

