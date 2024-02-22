Socure Honored with SLEDie Award for Industry Leadership for Second Consecutive Year

Recognized for work to bring digital identity verification best practices to state, local, and education markets through innovative marketing campaigns

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening and fraud prevention, today announced it has been selected for a 2024 SLED Industry Excellence "SLEDie" Award in the Industry Leadership category for the second consecutive year. The award, presented by e.Republic, recognizes Socure's thought leadership efforts in bringing seamless and inclusive digital identity verification to the state, local, and education markets.

"At Socure, we are committed to equipping our public sector partners with the information and tools needed to deliver an equitable experience for people accessing services online," said Matt Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of public sector. "It is an honor to be recognized for a second year for our efforts, and we look forward to continuing to modernize our nation's digital identity verification approach alongside our partners."

"We are thrilled to announce this year's honorees who are setting a standard of excellence in government technology," said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic. "As a Industry Leadership winner, Socure is setting the bar for accurate and inclusive digital identity verification in the state, local, and education markets."

Socure's ID+ Platform uses the latest AI advancements to empower public sector customers to verify digital identities without compromising equity or access. Socure's solution increases auto-approval rates, including for traditionally hard-to-identify populations like Gen Z, millennial and new-to-country individuals; enables more effective fraud prevention; and reduces the need for manual reviews, saving valuable time and money. Last year, Socure released a playbook to help state and local governments create robust digital identity programs, fight fraud, and address the issue of equity.

Senior Director of Government Affairs Jennifer Kerber accepted the award on behalf of Socure's public sector team at the Beyond the Beltway 2024 event held in-person on February 22 in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The SLEDie Awards were launched in 2023 by e.Republic LLC, a media, events, research and data company, to honor the most innovative and top-performing state and local marketing campaigns and best practices delivering extraordinary experiences and results.

This award builds on Socure's growing momentum in the public sector. The Socure ID+ platform has already achieved full StateRAMP and TX-RAMP authorization . The company anticipates achieving FedRAMP Moderate authorization later this year. All three programs aim to increase the adoption of innovative cloud services that meet NIST 800-53 security and privacy standards. Authorized vendors are subject to continuous monitoring to ensure up-to-date compliance. To learn more, visit socure.com .

About Socure

Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its AI and predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 2,000 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com .

