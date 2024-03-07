Socure Names Christian Woodward as Chief Revenue Officer

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening, and fraud prevention, today announced that Christian Woodward has joined as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Woodward will lead Socure's worldwide go-to-market efforts, growth, solution consulting, technical account management and customer success teams. He will be responsible for the go-to-market implementation and successful usage of Socure's market-leading identity verification, sanction screening and fraud prevention products across both the commercial and public sector business units. He will report directly to founder and CEO, Johnny Ayers as a member of Socure's executive leadership team.

"We are fortunate to add such a tremendous leader and proven executive as we continue to innovate in helping our customers implement AI to make smarter identity and risk decisions," said Ayers. "Christian has the rare combination of a background in AI, anti-money-laundering (AML) and hypergrowth SaaS, as well as a strong philosophical alignment around our culture and a desire to build world-class teams to solve hard customer problems. I look forward to partnering very closely with Christian as we deliver on our goal to make Socure the world's most accurate and inclusive risk and identity verification company."

Prior to joining Socure, Woodward was senior vice president and general manager at Chainalysis , where he was the executive leader of the Americas (US, Canada, LATAM) and accelerated growth within the largest markets across public and private sector segments. While there, Woodward quickly scaled the sales team and led the company's growth from its early beginnings to its current multi-billion dollar valuation. Prior to that, he held commercial leadership roles at OutSystems, Apple, VMware and New Relic. Over his career, Woodward has remained focused on consistently delivering strong results, driving customer success and is passionate about growing and motivating his teams.

"As nearly every industry and government service moves online, the need for accurate and inclusive digital identity verification has never been greater, all while fraud losses continue to cost organizations billions of dollars and good consumers tons of unnecessary friction," said Woodward." With the blistering pace of innovation in fraud with the use of generative AI, fraudsters are now incredibly advanced and are only accelerating in their attacks. This requires the kind of breakneck innovation and uniquely creative problem solving with AI that has come to define the Socure brand. I am thrilled and humbled to join them during this next phase of hypergrowth," said Woodward.

