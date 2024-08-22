Leading Socure's Public Sector Business to 105% YoY Growth in 2024, Thompson Will Drive Transformative Results Across Market Segments and Geographies

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanctions screening, and fraud prevention, today announced the promotion of Matt Thompson to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) from Senior Vice President and GM of its public sector business. Thompson will oversee all revenue-generating and partner-facing problem solving functions across Socure's commercial and government sectors.

Socure Promotes Digital Identity Leader Matt Thompson to Chief Revenue Officer

This promotion comes at a time of significant growth for Socure, which has scaled to serve more than 2,500 customers across financial services, social media, large tech, marketplaces, sportsbook and fantasy gaming, telecom and cable, insurance, workforce and government sectors. Socure's global customer base support now spans across more than 190 countries, reflecting the company's continued investment in its international capabilities. The company's marquee customers include Capital One, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Varo, Ingo, Robinhood, Gusto, Poshmark, DraftKings, PrizePicks, the State of California, the State of Texas, the State of New York, the State of Florida, Login.gov and many more. Socure's AI-powered platform delivers the most accurate and inclusive identity verification, sanction screening and fraud prevention solutions in the market.

Thompson joined Socure three years ago to lead the company's expansion into the public sector market, and has worked tirelessly to help government agencies stop massive fraud propagated by the pandemic with modernized identity verification systems. Under his leadership, Socure grew to over 30 federal and state government agency customers, as well as multiple higher education institutions.

"In life, you back your winners. You back the people who exceed your expectations, exhibit a high level of integrity, energy, determination and give you as a leader leverage. Matt's leadership at Socure to date has been transformative. He has leveraged his vast experience and relationships to build and scale our public sector operations in an incredibly short period of time," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "His commitment to never stop learning, and doing the extra work has been nothing short of inspiring. He's a tremendous motivator, communicator and possesses a rare sense of extreme ownership and accountability, something you want in every teammate. I can't wait to see what we will achieve together in Socure's next stage of hypergrowth."

As CRO, Thompson will leverage his extensive experience and network in digital identity to drive Socure's expansion into new vertical markets while continuing to strengthen its position in its core markets, including government.

"Being able to lead the next phase of growth at Socure is one of the greatest honors of my life and something I view as the capstone of nearly 15 years of building companies in this market. The solutions that Socure provides have never been more important as our lives become increasingly digital by the day and are constantly under attack by sophisticated fraudsters making it harder than ever to discern legitimate consumers from bad actors," said Thompson. "No other company has solved this problem better than Socure and I will do everything I can to maximize the positive impact we have on our customer base and the markets we serve."

Prior to joining Socure, he served as Senior Vice President and GM, Identity & Security North America at IDEMIA. Thompson also co-founded ID.me, a leading digital identity network. His civilian experience includes positions at McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, and Capital One's Consumer Identity Team. Thompson graduated as the First Captain from the Virginia Military Institute and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. He holds three patents covering mobile biometric liveness detection as well as tiered and third-party authentication.

Thompson served a decade in the US military, which included four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Special Operations Officer, Thompson honed his "Team of Teams" leadership approach, which aims to improve alignment, adaptability, speed and efficiency in decision-making across the organization.

"The 'Team of Teams' principles are in my leadership DNA and I've successfully applied them in civilian organizations to drive operational excellence," Thompson added. "I believe this model will be foundational to scaling Socure and making us the employer of choice for top B2B, digital identity and revenue enablement talent."

Thompson will report directly to founder and CEO Johnny Ayers.

About Socure

Socure is the leading AI provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its predictive analytics platform applies AI and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 2,500 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Capital One, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Varo, Ingo, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, PrizePicks and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com .

