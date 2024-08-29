Socure Promotes White House Veteran Jordan Burris to Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector Solutions

Former chief of staff in the Office of the Federal CIO will lead Socure's team that is working to transform access to government services and eliminate identity fraud in the public sector

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure – the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanctions screening, and fraud prevention – today announced that Jordan Burris has been named Vice President and General Manager of Public Sector Solutions after serving as the company's Head of Public Sector Strategy for the past two years.

In this executive leadership role, Burris will continue to accelerate Socure's strong momentum in the public sector. He will lead Socure's team that works with government agencies to eliminate taxpayer fraud losses and provide inclusive access to benefits and government services. Socure today partners with more than 30 federal and state government agency customers, including the State of California, the State of Texas, the State of New York, the State of Florida, Login.gov and beyond.

"Jordan has been an indispensable partner to me from the beginning of Socure's entry into the public sector market, and I'm confident in his ability to lead our next chapter of growth," said Matt Thompson, who was recently promoted from this role to become Socure's Chief Revenue Officer. "Jordan is widely respected among government leaders and has an unmatched passion and level of competence to partner with them to stop identity fraud and improve access to vital government benefits and services." "Public sector agencies today face monumental challenges accurately determining identity in the face of historic levels of fraud and populations that are hard to verify," said Burris. "I've often said public service is like a relay race, where each of us plays a part in advancing the cause for future generations. After leaving government, I felt compelled to focus on digital identity inclusion and fairness. Working at Socure and collaborating with government leaders has shown me the critical juncture we face in combating advanced identity fraud and the significant impact of failing to stop it. As I take the leadership role from Matt, I am honored to lead a team driving a generational transformation in identity across the public sector."

Burris has spent 15 years working to drive digital transformation in roles inside and outside the government. Prior to joining Socure, Burris served as the Chief of Staff in the White House Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer. He was responsible for orchestrating the execution of technology and cybersecurity efforts across two Presidential administrations including the oversight of the federal government's multi-billion dollar technology budget.

Burris is a well-regarded strategist and thought leader behind the development of government-wide technology and cybersecurity policy, notably in the domain of identity, credential, and access management (ICAM). In 2024, he was named a Top Public Sector Leader to Watch by WashingtonExec .

