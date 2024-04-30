Socure Public Sector Chief Technology Officer Jeff Shultz Recognized with StateScoop 50 Award for Industry Leadership

Socure leaders recognized two years in a row with annual award that honors the best and brightest having a positive impact on the government IT community

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanctions screening, and fraud prevention, today announced that Jeff Shultz, chief technology officer for the public sector, was recognized for his industry leadership and significant contributions that are driving government IT forward as part of the 2024 StateScoop 50 Awards .

"Jeff's deep technical expertise and proven track record of identity and fraud prevention technology leadership make him a valuable partner to state leaders embracing modern approaches to digital identity verification," said Matt Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of the public sector. "We are proud of Jeff's extraordinary accomplishments and look forward to working with more government agencies to eliminate fraud and enable equitable and inclusive access to critical services for all Americans."

For over a decade, Shultz has been a thought leader in identity verification and fraud prevention with a focus on the technical aspects of building new identity solutions. As Public Sector CTO, Shultz leads a team responsible for tailoring the industry's best-in-class identity verification and fraud prevention engine to meet the needs of government partners. His work helps government agencies modernize their systems with advanced technologies that can combat identity fraud and ensure that all Americans, regardless of demographic, socioeconomic status or background, can accurately verify their identities online.

Prior to Socure, Shultz was the Executive Director at Max.gov, where he drove the migration of an identity and shared services platform that spans 28 agencies within the federal government. He also previously led product development for the first identity platform for the seven largest banks in the country during his time with Early Warning. He has co-authored numerous patents related to identity and payments. Shultz also serves as a Captain in the US Air Force Reserves.

The StateScoop 50 Awards annually honor the innovators making a positive impact on the government IT community as well as the transformative projects advancing government operations and citizen services. This is the second consecutive year that Socure leaders have received this recognition – last year, SVP and GM of Public Sector Matt Thompson was among those honored.

The 2024 Awards were presented during the National Association of State Chief Information Officers' midyear conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

About Socure

Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its AI and predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time. Socure is the only vertically integrated identity verification and fraud prevention platform with both IAL-2 and FedRAMP Moderate certifications, delivering advanced levels of assurance and the highest standards for security and compliance. The company has more than 2,300 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the five top banks, the top credit bureau and more than 400 fintechs. Organizations including Capital One, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Varo, Ingo, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, PrizePicks and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com.

SOURCE Socure