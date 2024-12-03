Socure Ranked as One of the Fastest-Growing Tech Companies on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the Fifth Consecutive Year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening, and fraud prevention today announced it is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™for the fifth consecutive year. Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

"Being recognized by Deloitte for the fifth consecutive year underscores the success we've had in replacing outdated methods of digital identity verification and fraud prevention with our AI-forward approach," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "Our growth is a direct result of our relentless focus on leveraging advanced AI and machine learning to solve the most complex identity and fraud challenges, with a degree of accuracy and inclusivity unrivaled in the industry. We've built the largest ID graph of known good and bad identities, alongside the largest first party fraud consortium, delivering further certainty with each subsequent decision. Our approach has allowed us to uniquely move closer to our mission of verifying 100% of good identities and completely eliminating identity fraud. As the digital economy evolves and the fraud attack surface widens, we remain dedicated to staying ahead of sophisticated bad actors through rapid innovation and providing our customers with unparalleled ROI."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

Socure's patented Socure ID+ platform powers an elevated standard for identity verification and proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC), document verification, fraud risk prediction and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite via a single API. The platform assesses every element of identity, gaining a 360-degree view of an individual that is built not only on a foundation of personally identifiable information, but uses AI to assess tens of thousands of data points, digital signals, and historic behavior to provide instant trust and risk decisions.

Earlier this year, Socure was also recognized in the Inc. 5000 List as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the third year in a row and recently announced its acquisition of the Effectiv AI risk decisioning platform .

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure's industry-leading ID+ platform achieves the highest accuracy, automation and capture rates in the industry.

With the acquisition of Effectiv, Socure expands its capabilities to offer end-to-end fraud and risk management, integrating advanced transaction monitoring, credit underwriting and know-your-business (KYB) solutions into its platform. The acquisition reinforces Socure's commitment to delivering the most comprehensive, AI-driven identity and fraud solutions, enabling businesses to prevent fraud, reduce friction, and streamline compliance.

Recognized as a leader by Gartner and Forrester, Socure is the go-to partner for organizations seeking unparalleled accuracy, scalability, and speed in identity and fraud risk management. Serving more than 2,700 customers across financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce, Socure's customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, the largest HR payroll providers, the largest sportsbook operators, 26 state agencies, four federal agencies, and more than 500 fintechs. Leading organizations including Capital One, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Robinhood, Dave, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, PrizePicks, the State of California and many more trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity verification and fraud prevention across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.socure.com .

