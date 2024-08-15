Socure Recognized in the Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Year in a Row

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanctions screening, and fraud prevention, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the third consecutive year achieving triple-digit revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our repeated inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list underscores not only the continued innovation of our solutions, but also the critical nature of accurate and inclusive identity verification across diverse sectors," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "As businesses and organizations across all industries continue to take the most critical of consumer services entirely digital – from e-commerce, to telehealth, to government services – the ability to enable trusted identity decisions across the digital economy is paramount. I'm grateful for this recognition and our incredible team's unwavering commitment to our mission to identify 100% of good identities and completely eliminate identity fraud."

Socure's patented Socure ID+ platform powers an elevated standard for identity verification and proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC), document verification, fraud risk prediction and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite via a single API. The platform assesses every element of identity, gaining a 360-degree view of an individual that is built not only on a foundation of personally identifiable information, but uses AI to assess tens of thousands of data points, digital signals, and historic behavior to provide instant trust and risk decisions.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023.

Socure is the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its predictive analytics platform applies AI and machine learning techniques with trusted online and offline data intelligence to verify identities in real-time.

