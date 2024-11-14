Socure Unveils Graph Intelligence Module, Bringing Unprecedented Visibility Into the Connections Across its Vast Network Identity Graph

New Addition to Sigma Identity Fraud Suite Empowers Organizations with Comprehensive Insights and Deterministic Signals to Rapidly Respond to Emerging Fraud Threats

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure, the leading provider of artificial intelligence for digital identity verification, sanction screening, and fraud prevention today announced the launch of Graph Intelligence, an innovative addition to its Sigma Identity Fraud suite. This new module provides fraud, compliance, and data science teams exclusive access to unique, deterministic signals that reveal how identity attributes connect and evolve across Socure's vast Network Identity Graph.

Socure Graph Intelligence

Graph Intelligence enables organizations to gain direct access to and visualize the intricate web of 1.5 billion personal identifiable information (PII) connections in Socure's network of over 2,700 customers across industries including financial services, online gaming, marketplaces, healthcare, insurance, telecom and more. This breakthrough in transparency allows fraud, compliance, and data science teams to better understand, evaluate, and act on potential risks, particularly in cases of sophisticated fraud rings, as well as synthetic, first-party, and third-party fraud schemes. It enables customers to quickly refine decision logic, adjust thresholds, prioritize high-risk behaviors, and refine strategies to better align with an organization's specific fraud landscape and adapt to emerging threats.

"Because every organization's financial crime patterns are unique and dynamic, our customers need both powerful fraud detection capabilities and the ability to understand exactly why certain digital interactions or applications are flagged as risky," said Pablo Abreu, Chief Product and Analytics Officer at Socure. "Graph Intelligence bridges this gap by providing unprecedented transparency into the signals that drive our industry-leading risk assessments."

The power of Graph Intelligence lies in its comprehensive feature set and its expansive coverage of consumer interactions across thousands of organizations and industries that rely on Socure's products. Available as both an API and an interactive visual experience, Graph Intelligence enables fraud teams to quickly spot patterns in PII connections that may indicate synthetic or compromised identities. Included advanced analytics tools support teams in identifying and adapting to emerging fraud patterns in real-time, and offer detailed insights to support model governance requirements and help explain risk decisions to stakeholders and regulators across a user base.

It gives fraud and data science teams access to 220 features across 15 unique PII elements allowing the ability to answer complex questions such as:

How many times has a phone number and SSN been seen together

Does the usage pattern of a phone number and address together correspond to how each has been used individually, or is there an abnormal deviation that indicates risk

How many different email addresses have been seen together with this applicant's name and phone combination

Has this identity been associated with confirmed or reported fraud , and the frequency in which it has been flagged across Socure's network

The full Graph Intelligence suite expands Socure's customers' abilities to discover, react and stop fraudsters in their tracks. Below are some examples:

During a fraud attack, Socure worked with one of its customers to define logics based on their existing tools which allowed them to stop 45% of the fraudsters in the attack. When introducing Graph Intelligence features, this capture increased to 60% and the client was able to increase their precision from 72% to 79%.

attack, Socure worked with one of its customers to define logics based on their existing tools which allowed them to stop 45% of the fraudsters in the attack. When introducing Graph Intelligence features, this capture increased to 60% and the client was able to increase their precision from 72% to 79%. Through the visual graph experience, in one instance analysts were able to use the IP address of a known fraudster and connect it to 12 additional identities that the fraudster had stolen as part of an attack. While nine of these cases were already closed, this discovery allowed the Socure customer to close the remaining three accounts. The Graph Intelligence features regarding IP connections also revealed additional clusters that were found based on varying PII elements allowing for more high-risk accounts to be closed.

Organizations implementing Graph Intelligence can expect significant enhancements to their fraud prevention capabilities. The module enables fraud and data science teams to refine and optimize their internal models using rich, contextual data that reveals the full scope of identity relationships. This deeper understanding helps reduce false positives while maintaining strong fraud detection rates. As new threats emerge, teams can quickly adapt their prevention strategies based on clear visualizations of changing fraud patterns.

Graph Intelligence integrates seamlessly with Socure's existing fraud prevention solutions, providing an additional layer of intelligence that transforms how organizations approach fraud prevention. The module is available immediately as part of Socure's Sigma Identity Fraud suite.

For more information about Graph Intelligence and Socure's comprehensive fraud prevention suite solutions, visit Socure's website .

About Socure

Socure is the leading AI provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions. Its predictive analytics platform applies AI and machine learning techniques with trusted online, physical and offline data intelligence to verify identities and fraudulent transactions in real-time. The company has more than 2,700 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, insurance, marketplaces, and e-commerce industries, including eighteen of the top twenty banks, the largest HR Payroll providers, the largest sportsbook operators, 26 state agencies, four federal agencies and more than 500 fintechs. Organizations including Capital One, Citi, Chime, SoFi, Green Dot, Robinhood, Dave, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, PrizePicks and the State of California trust Socure for accurate and inclusive identity verification and fraud prevention. Learn more at socure.com.

