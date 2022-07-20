Soda Ash Market to Accelerate Growth with Rising Use in Glass Manufacturing, Construction & Automotive Industries - Future Market Insights

The dense segment of soda ash is projected to grow with the value CAGR of 4.2% through the forecast period 2022-2029. Solvay SA, Ciner Group, Genesis Energy LP, CIECH SA, Tata Chemicals Ltd and others are the key market players in the global soda ash market. They collectively accounts for 45% to 50% of the global market share

NEWARK, Del., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumption of soda ash globally reached a valuation of US$ 19,190.0 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.0% to surpass a valuation of US$ 25,285.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. From 2014 to 2021 the demand for soda ash has been valued at a steady CAGR of 3.1%. Key factors responsible for the accelerating growth of the soda ash market are increased demand for soaps & detergents manufacturing all over the world.

According to the FMI analysis, China is identified to remain a dominant country for soda ash due to rising growth in end-use industries such as metallurgy and chemicals. China is estimated to witness a value of a CAGR of 5.1% in the soda ash market.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11085

The global demand for soda ash witnessed a growth rate of 3.3% during the first half of 2021, whereas the demand is estimated to increase by 3.8% during the first half of 2022.

Key Takeaways

Due to a wide range of applications across multiple industries and being one of the most abundant natural resources, there is a major acceleration witnessed in the sales of soda ash over the forecast period.

The increased use of soda ash in glass manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries has had a significant impact on the uptick in the use of soda ash in the market.

A variety of chemicals are produced by soda ash such as sodium silicate, sodium percarbonate, and sodium bicarbonate. In addition to that, it is also used in the manufacturing of dyes, adhesives, and sealants along with the production of pulp in the paper and pulp industry. Backed by the diverse usage, soda ash market is likely to propel in the future.

Significant growth in the chemical industry, increase in cash flow for setting up of manufacturing units in the untapped market, urbanization along with certain demographic factors is influencing the growth outlook of market.

Soda ash is one of the world's most abundant natural resources. Soda ash has a wide range of applications across several industries which is a major factor accelerating the sales of soda ash in the forecast period.

The increase in the use of soda ash for glass manufacturing, building & construction, automotive industries and many more have had a substantial effect on the increasing use of soda ash in market.

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11085

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront of Soda Ash Market Growth Through 2029

Consumers in Asia Pacific have contributed substantially to the growth of soda ash market. Owing to greater net worth incomes of consumers and prodigious demand generated by construction, chemicals, soaps & detergents industry, Asia Pacific will be the epicentre of growth through 2029. The region accounts for a whopping 57.6% share in soda ash market. In addition, India and China will be the domestic growth capitals in Asia Pacific region. On the other hand Europe will account for significant revenue share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Solvay SA

Ciner Group

Tata Chemicals Limited

CIECH SA

Genesis Energy LP

Nirma Limited

GHCL Limited

DCW Ltd.

ICI Pakistan Ltd.

Sahand Industrial Ltd.

Novacap Group

Soda Sanayii AS

Bashkir Soda Company

Huanghua Tianxia Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players manufacturing soda ash are focusing on increasing their production capacities in growing regions like the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. They are also focusing on augmenting their business with strategic expansions in developed regions like North America and Europe to meet the growing demand for specialty chemicals and other high-end applications. Many companies are also investing in the research & development of new products for various applications.

Ask Us Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11085

Global Soda Ash Market by Category

By Density, the Global Soda Ash Market is segmented as:

Light

Dense

By End Use, the Global Soda Ash Market is segmented as:

Glass & Ceramics

Soaps & Detergents

Paper & Pulp

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Water Treatment

Others

By Region, the Global Soda Ash Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

SEA & Pacific

China

Japan

India

MEA

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11085

More Insights into the Soda Ash Market

Regions like North America and Europe are expected to meet the surging expectations of specialty chemicals and several other high-end applications. Fast-paced research and development of new products in these regions are surging sales in the market growth.

The usage of heavy soda in the production of flat glass, glass containers and in production of detergents is one of the prominent soda ash segments that is expected to gain traction in the global market.

Increased consumption of soda ash in water treatment applications is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The glass & ceramics segment is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 2,857.4 Mn during the period of 2022 to 2029. The growing demand for soda ash in the glass and ceramic industry is expected to contribute to the growth of the soda ash market over the forecast period.

A significant development in the building and construction sector and automotive sales also has bolstered the demand for glass which has boosted the sales of soda ash.

To buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11085

About FMI- Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Landscape

Lubricants Market - Lubricants Market by Base Oil by Product Type by End Use Verticals and by Region - Forecast for 2022 – 2032

Hydrazine Hydrate Market - Hydrazine Hydrate Market by Application (Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical Industries, Agrochemical Industries, Polymer and Blowing agent, and others), & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2030

Fly Ash Market - Fly ash is the finely divided residue obtained as a by-product from the combustion of pulverized coal in electric power generation plants. Fly ash can be produced by coal-fired electric and steam-generating plants.

Fly Ash Bricks Market - One of the major factors driving the demand for fly ash bricks is the increasing investments in the construction sector, especially in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Gold Plating Chemicals Market - Gold Plating Chemicals Market by Product Type (Cleaning Chemicals, Pre-Treaters, Electrolyte Solutions), Chemical Type (Potassium Gold Cyanide, Palladium Acetate, Sodium Succinate, Succinic Acid, EDTA), Application (Jewellery, Electronics, Infrared Reflectors) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2030

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 7-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/soda-ash-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights