SODA Foundation and SNIA to Advance Education for Data and Storage Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that advances a common goal of increasing education for a unified framework and standardization for data and storage management, the SODA Foundation and Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) are pleased to announce they have entered into a marketing alliance.

The SODA Foundation is an open source project under the Linux Foundation that seeks to foster an ecosystem of open source data management and storage software for data autonomy, while SNIA is dedicated to developing standards and education programs to advance storage and information technology.

"Working with SNIA in a marketing capacity is an ideal stepping stone to combining our expertise for the advancement of storage management technology," said Steven Tan, VP & CTO, Futurewei and SODA Foundation Chair. "Together, we will contribute to creating a more engaged and informed developer ecosystem and emphasize the importance of the standardization of storage management APIs."

The alliance facilitates marketing collaboration to promote the SODA Foundation and SNIA standards through educational content that will include webcasts, social media, email campaigns, newsletters and inclusion in news and events.

"The goal of this alliance is to educate our respective communities on the importance of open source storage management standards and lay the groundwork for future collaborative technological developments, particularly leveraging SNIA's work developing the SNIA Swordfish™ specification," said Michael Oros, Executive Director, SNIA. "We are excited to be working closely with the SODA Foundation and look forward to the results of our joint efforts."

About SODA Foundation

Previously OpenSDS, the SODA Foundation is part of the Linux Foundation and includes both open source software and standards to support the increasing need for data autonomy. SODA Foundation Premiere members include China Unicom, Fujitsu, Huawei, NTT Communications and Toyota Motor Corporation. Other members include China Construction Bank Fintech, Click2Cloud, GMO Pepabo, IIJ, MayaData, LinBit, Scality, Sony, Wipro and Yahoo Japan.

About SNIA

The Storage Networking Industry Association is a not-for-profit global organization, made up of member companies spanning the global storage market. SNIA's mission is to lead the storage industry worldwide in developing and promoting standards, technologies, and educational services to empower organizations in the management of information. To this end, the SNIA is uniquely committed to delivering standards, education, and services that will propel open storage networking solutions into the broader market.

