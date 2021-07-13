SODA Foundation Announces New Data Framework Release, Ecosystem Initiative and Data and Storage Insights at First-Ever SODACON Global

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SODANCON Global -- The SODA Foundation, which hosts the SODA Open Data Framework (ODF) for data mobility from edge to core to cloud, today announced at the SODACON Global event the ODF Jerba* release, the Eco Initiative and a preview of its recent Data & Storage Trends survey. The Open Infrastructure Foundation and Seagate Federal are also becoming SODA Foundation members.

"As data moves between the cloud, on-premises and, increasingly, the Edge, data management is becoming more complex," said Steven Tan, chairman, SODA Foundation and VP & CTO of Cloud Solutions at Futurwei. "Our latest Jerba release and the Eco Initiative are both designed to simplify data storage and management and user adoption. SODA Foundation seeks to reduce silos by integrating efforts across platforms for overall data mobility and autonomy."

New Jerba release simplifies Kubernetes storage and data management with variety of new features

The SODA ODF Jerba release (v1.4.0) is designed to simplify Kubernetes storage and data management. Its multi-instance CSI support combines with seamless CSI pluggability, providing a consistent snapshot across on-prem to any cloud for container data management. Heterogeneous Storage Performance Monitoring (SPM) is enhanced with a distributed scheduler for metric collection, new metric additions, host-mapping support and more vendor driver support. The Storage Service Plan (SSP) framework is now available in the multi-cloud, which can abstract the storage backends and provides the ability to create custom service plans. Automatic bucket management now supports all major cloud services.

Key Highlights:

Plug-in support for any CSI driver

Support multiple concurrent CSI drivers in Kubernetes deployment

Container data protection framework based on Restic

Policy-based application consistent snapshot to cloud

Storage performance monitoring enhanced with distributed scheduler, host mapping and additional metrics support

Storage Service Plan framework for multi-cloud

Bucket management extended to all major cloud backends

The SODA Eco Initiative enables ecosystem collaboration among SODA community stakeholders, leads to deeper adoption among end users

The SODA Eco Initiative helps advance and deepen project integration with the SODA ODF and introduces them to the end user community. The program accepts independent projects developed by companies, as well as projects hosted by open source foundations such as Linux Foundation, CNCF, OpenInfra Foundation, Apache Software Foundation and more.

The Eco Initiative is announcing the acceptance of LINSTOR by LINBIT and CORTX by Seagate as its first two projects.

CORTX is an open source, distributed and S3 compatible object storage system designed for great efficiency, massive capacity and high HDD-utilization. Use cases include data mining, machine learning, archival storage, backup, autonomous driving.



"As the world's leading provider of mass-capacity storage, Seagate is dedicated to helping the world store as much of its valuable data as possible," said Ken Claffey , SVP of the systems business at Seagate. "CORTX serves this mission by bringing enterprise-quality object storage software optimized for mass-capacity into the open source world. As a SODA Eco Project member, we'll benefit from the partnerships and collective wisdom of this community and ensure CORTX is best suited for the changing data needs of our world."



"As more organizations leverage containers to build modern applications, traditional methods of implementing storage are no longer sufficient," said Philipp Reisner , CEO, and founder of LINBIT. "LINSTOR brings much-needed storage flexibility into both containerized and virtualized environments. LINSTOR gives organizations confidence in the reliability of their infrastructures. Accepted as a SODA Eco Project is a valuable asset for LINBIT as we always believe in open source and have been contributing for more than 20 years," said Yusuf Yildiz , Solution Architect of LINBIT.

OpenEBS and Zenko.io are also part of the Eco Initiative.

"OpenEBS is the leading Open Source Container Attached Storage solution for running Stateful Workloads in Kubernetes. OpenEBS has a collection of several engines that provide local and replicated block storage volumes to applications. OpenEBS is Kubernetes and cloud native and very easy to setup and run. A perfect solution for teams that want agility and scale from their infrastructure," said Kiran Mova, Chief Architect at MayaData and founder of the OpenEBS project which was donated to CNCF in May 2019. "At MayaData, we have been a supporter of SODA from the start as we envision SODA to be complementary to OpenEBS and instrumental in building Data Management architecture for the future."

"Scality recognized a growing customer need several years ago to manage data across an increasingly wide range of cloud services and on-premises storage systems. This led us to introduce our Zenko multi-cloud controller software as an open source project back in 2017. It has now been used by customers and software developers worldwide to solve problems in cloud data archiving, business continuance, multi-cloud services in DataOps, AI/ML and analytics," said Paul Speciale, Chief Product Officer, Scality. "As a believer, publisher and user of open source software, we are happy to have Zenko as a SODA Eco Project to help our community create the next wave of cloud data management solutions."

Insights from the SODA Data & Storage Trends 2021 Survey New data & storage insights previewed at SODACON

SODA Foundation recently partnered with Linux Foundation Research to identify the current challenges, gaps, and trends for data and storage in the era of cloud-native, edge, AI and 5G computing. The results of the survey are being previewed today at SODACON and include the following highlights. For specific data and analysis, please attend SODACON.

Annual data growth to exceed one petabyte

Data growth is a consequence of digital transformation that includes a rapid acceleration of a data-driven, digital economy.

Over the last 5 years there has been a seemingly rapid transition from VMs to containers.

End-user organizations have a strong intensity about data protection, availability, security,compliance. This undoubtedly occurs because of strong GRC requirements that are relevant to end user organizations that they are expected to observe by law.

Survey partners include: Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA, Open Infrastructure Foundation, Japan Data Storage Forum (JDSF), China Open Source Cloud League (COSCL), Mulan Open Source Community and Storage Performance Council (SPC).

SODACON Global 2021, produced by SODA Foundation, is a technical conference that brings together industry leaders, developers, and end-users to collaborate and share projects, innovation, and best practices for data management and storage in the era of cloud native, IoT, big data, machine learning, and more. For more information and to register, please visit: https://sodafoundation.io/events/sodacon-2021-global-virtual/

Newest members Open Infrastructure Foundation and Seagate Government Solutions share their insights on the SODA Foundation and community

"Collaboration between adjacent communities working on open infrastructure is essential to deliver integrated solutions that can be safely deployed in production. The innovative data storage solutions developed at SODA Foundation are an important part of this landscape, so we are excited to join as an associate member of SODA Foundation, and we are excited that SODA Foundation joins as an associate member of the OpenInfra Foundation," said Thierry Carrez, VP of Engineering, OpenInfra Foundation.

"We're eager to contribute to the SODA Foundation," said Mike Moritzkat, president of Seagate Government Solutions. "The technical and community momentum is impressive. Seagate's participation can have a deep impact on the future of data storage and management, both for our customers and the industry at large."

About the SODA Foundation

Previously OpenSDS, the SODA Foundation is part of the Linux Foundation and includes both open source software and standards to support the increasing need for data autonomy. SODA Foundation Premiere members include China Unicom, Fujitsu, Huawei, NTT Communications and Toyota Motor Corporation. Other members include China Construction Bank Fintech, Click2Cloud, GMO Pepabo, IIJ, MayaData, LinBit, Scality, Sony, Wipro and Yahoo Japan.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

