SODA STEREO, the legendary rock band, comes together for the Gracias Totales - Soda Stereo Tour 2020

After Gustavo Cerati's historic last tour in North America, where the band sold out two dates with more than 25,000 tickets at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, the band said goodbye to the stage in 2007. Now over a decade later, the Spanish Rock giants return on a historic tour that will take them to New York, Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles to rekindle the work of Soda Stereo and pay tribute to Cerati.

The final tour will feature renowned rock artists who will be joining the tour as special guests in person, or through an astonishing and innovative audiovisual format. The impressive line-up of special guests, who will be announced at a later date, will be joining Soda Stereo's members as they bring back to the stage classics such as Trátame Suavemente, Persiana Americana, De Música Ligera among many others, in what promises to be a one-of-a-kind series of performances.

"In life there are moments to laugh, to cry, to get excited. To show gratitude with love and respect. We want to celebrate these songs. Share in their good vibes together. Friends from everywhere will accompany us." With these words from an open letter shared by Soda Stereo's Zeta Bosio and Charly Alberti on social media, they announced what seemed impossible: a new tour of the immortal Soda Stereo.

Dates:

April 14, 2020 - New York - Barclays Center

April 17, 2020 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

April 22, 2020 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial

April 25, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA – Forum

Tickets Info:

There will be a presale taking place on Wednesday, December 18th from 10 am through Friday, December 20th at 9:59 am.

There will be an exclusive presale for American Express on Thursday, December 19th at 10:00 am. Through Friday, December 20th at 9:59 am.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 20th at 10 am. through Ticketmaster. https://www.ticketmaster.com/

