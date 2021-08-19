SodaCrew raises 5 mn to use funds to expand markets

PANGYO, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaGift parent SodaCrew Inc. raised 5.7 billion KRW (approximately 5 million USD) in funding led by new investors Korea Development Bank, AJU IB Investment, Korea Investment Partners and SK Securities with participation from existing investor, Big Basin Capital.

SodaGift, a global gifting platform currently supports digital gift cards and delivery gifts from anywhere in the world to Korea. E-gift cards with personalized messages are delivered via text message or link share. Delivery gifts include flowers, vitamins and dietary supplements and gift sets catered to seasons and holidays. In efforts to make the customer's experience seamless, they recently launched a mobile app with everything related to gifting just a tap away.

Yunse Lee, CEO and co-founder of SodaCrew said, "Our background in the Australian and US remittance market contributed in our successful pivot to SodaGift. There is a demand for convenient cross-border gifting and it is our goal to link this demand with innovation and advanced technology."

The new funds will be used to acquire talent as they continue expansion in their existing markets. They will also use the capital injection to launch global and domestic gifting in North America.

Commenting on the fundraise Keunho Jang, AJU IB Investment said, "Based on their experience in the global payment/remittance sector, SodaCrew successfully launched SodaGift and we look forward to working with them on their journey to becoming a prominent player in the gift industry."

SOURCE SodaCrew Inc

Related Links

https://sodagift.com/

