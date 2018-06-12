AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA), the world's leading manufacturer of home beverage carbonation systems, announced today that the Company is participating in the 15th Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference, which is being held June 12-14, 2018 at The Westin Paris Vendôme in Paris, France. To access a copy of the SodaStream investor presentation please go to: http://sodastream.investorroom.com.
About SodaStream
SodaStream is the #1 sparkling water brand in volume in the world and the leading manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers. We enable consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative solution to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. Our products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, customizable and fun to use. Our products are available at more than 80,000 individual retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit http://www.sodastream.com.
Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey
ICR
+ 1-203-682-8200 / brendon.frey@icrinc.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodastream-announces-participation-in-15th-annual-dbaccess-global-consumer-conference-300664611.html
SOURCE SodaStream International Ltd.
