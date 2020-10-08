SodaStream Announces The Launch Of bubly drops™, The First North America Partnership Since Joining PepsiCo

bubly drops will officially be available starting January 2021, but consumers can get their hands on an early release of the product beginning November 1 st as part of a limited edition SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Kit available at SodaStream.com and select online retailers. bubly drops for SodaStream contain no calories or sweeteners and will launch in six refreshing flavors bubly fans know and love: grapefruitbubly™ , blackberrybubly™ , limebubly™ , strawberrybubly™ , mangobubly™ , and cherrybubly™ .

"bubly drops are the perfect extension to our flavor offerings, tapping into one of the most rapidly growing segments of the sparkling beverage market: unsweetened flavored sparkling water," said Eyal Shohat, CEO of SodaStream. "The launch of bubly drops for SodaStream marks an exciting partnership between our two brands and reinforces our commitment to bringing consumers their preferred beverage choices that are better for them and better for the planet."

"We've developed an incredible fan base, and by continuing to lean into the bubly brand's playful personality, have quickly become one of the largest sparkling water brands in the category," said Stacy Taffet, Vice President Water Portfolio for PepsiCo. "We are thrilled to join forces with SodaStream and bring our delicious flavor offerings to their incredible at home platform. In doing so, bubly will be the first sparkling water brand to ever be available in these two formats."

bubly drops for SodaStream were developed through a collaborative effort between the PepsiCo and SodaStream research and development teams to ensure the amazing, high-quality taste consumers expect from bubly.

SodaStream and bubly share brand values rooted in playfulness and social good. With the launch of bubly drops for SodaStream, the two brands will offer consumers a fun, healthy and sustainable sparkling water option.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume consumption. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet - helping consumers replace thousands of single use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About bubly

bubly is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly sparkling water features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. bubly sparkling water is available in fourteen bright flavors:

cherrybubly, orangebubly, mangobubly, pineapplebubly, limebubly, applebubly, watermelonbubly, blackberrybubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, raspberrybubly, peachbubly, cranberrybubly and lemonbubly. no calories. no sweeteners. all smiles.™ For more information, check out bubly on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, as well as at www.bubly.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

