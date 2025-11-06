From Sleek New Designs to the First-Ever Sparkling Water Maker That Carbonates More Than Just Water, Sodastream ART ® Mint, Sodastream MIX ® , and Sodastream enso ® - Black Elevate Every Celebration With Creativity, Style, and Drinks as Unique as Your Guests

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodastream® is making the holiday season sparkle brighter with three new product launches and a festive digital campaign that celebrates creativity, customization, and the art of hosting.

SODASTREAM® MAKES THE SEASON SPARKLE WITH NEW SPARKLING WATER MAKERS AND HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN SODASTREAM® MAKES THE SEASON SPARKLE WITH NEW SPARKLING WATER MAKERS AND HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN

The brand's latest lineup includes the Sodastream ART® Mint, Sodastream MIX®, and the popular Sodastream enso®, now available in a sleek black colorway. Each is thoughtfully designed to elevate at-home entertainment and gifting with modern design and innovative functionality. Leading the lineup, the Sodastream MIX® redefines what a sparkling water maker can do as the first-ever model to carbonate more than just water, empowering users to fizz virtually any beverage they choose.

Complementing the new launches, Sodastream's lighthearted holiday campaign reminds hosts everywhere to "Drink better and host better." The digital spot introduces "Uncle Peter" and "Cousin Cara," two quirky guests whose personalities are as bold and unpredictable as their drink preferences. Capturing the joyful chaos of seasonal gatherings, the campaign highlights how Sodastream empowers everyone to easily customize drinks as unique as their guests. You can watch the full spot here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVlX2OfSZcM

"At Sodastream, we've always aimed to inspire creativity in every glass," said Aliza Leferink, CMO of Sodastream North America. "We're excited to introduce the Sodastream ART® Mint, the Sodastream MIX®, and Sodastream enso® in a new colorway this holiday season, products that showcase our commitment to design and innovation. Our new holiday campaign builds on that same spirit, celebrating individuality and reminding people that every drink can be as unique as the guests they're shared with."

Introducing Sodastream's New Sparkling Water Makers

Sodastream MIX ® : More than a sparkling water maker, it can fizz nearly any beverage, from juices to wines and spirits, so users can get creative with every pour. The MIX blends elegant design with innovation, featuring clean lines, a matte finish, and premium metal accents. Additionally, its bottle release dial ensures smooth, foam-free carbonation, and dishwasher safe parts make cleanup effortless. Available for $129.99 exclusively at Amazon.com.

: More than a sparkling water maker, it can fizz nearly any beverage, from juices to wines and spirits, so users can get creative with every pour. The MIX blends elegant design with innovation, featuring clean lines, a matte finish, and premium metal accents. Additionally, its bottle release dial ensures smooth, foam-free carbonation, and dishwasher safe parts make cleanup effortless. Sodastream ART ® Mint Sparkling Water Maker: A refreshing twist on Sodastream's popular Sodastream ART ® model, the new Sodastream ART ® Mint holiday edition pairs premium stainless-steel accents with a soft mint finish for a look that's both festive and timeless. Perfect for holiday entertaining or year-round celebrations, the Sodastream ART ® Mint brings a mint-fresh sparkle to every occasion. Available for $129.99 exclusively at Target.com.

A refreshing twist on Sodastream's popular Sodastream ART model, the new Sodastream ART Mint holiday edition pairs premium stainless-steel accents with a soft mint finish for a look that's both festive and timeless. Perfect for holiday entertaining or year-round celebrations, the Sodastream ART Mint brings a mint-fresh sparkle to every occasion. Sodastream enso® Black Sparkling Water Maker: Previously available only in stainless steel, the Sodastream enso ® now debuts in sleek black. Designed by acclaimed Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, the Sodastream enso ® combines minimalist aesthetics with thoughtful functionality, transforming any countertop into a modern design statement. Available for $179.99 at Sodastream.com.

Previously available only in stainless steel, the Sodastream enso now debuts in sleek black. Designed by acclaimed Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, the Sodastream enso combines minimalist aesthetics with thoughtful functionality, transforming any countertop into a modern design statement.

This season, share the gift of creativity and sparkle with Sodastream. With beautifully designed models and endless ways to fizz, it's the perfect addition to every celebration and every home. For more information about Sodastream's newest products, visit www.sodastream.com.

About Sodastream ®

Sodastream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is a top global sparkling water maker brand. Sodastream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – Sodastream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about Sodastream visit sodastream.com and follow Sodastream on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sodastream